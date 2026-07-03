Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

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From famous actor to dubious artist to unhinged human being, Shia LaBeouf has shown us many sides of himself since his early days on Even Stevens. As the actor/artist begins a potentially more self-aware and hopefully penitent chapter, let’s look back on some of Shia Labeouf’s most controversial moments.
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'Indiana Jones' Tops Domestic Box Office Despite Meager $60 Million

The fifth film in the popular franchise didn't do any better overseas, bringing in just $70 million.

Mark Elibert1110 days ago

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