Sophie Cunningham Can Profit from Her Viral Meme—But Brands Can’t

Sophie Cunningham's iconic pointing gesture may have taken over the internet, but the WNBA doesn't want to turn it into official merchandise.

The Indiana Fever guard's now-famous 22-second point at Phoenix Mercury veteran DeWanna Bonner became one of the league's biggest viral moments of the season, spawning countless memes and even earning a repost from the White House on X. But despite its popularity, the Women's National Basketball Players Association says licensed partners won't be allowed to cash in on it.

"For licensed apparel, we generally do not feature or look to monetize player conduct from a confrontation between our members," a WNBPA spokesperson told Front Office Sports.