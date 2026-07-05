Caitlin Clark Defends Alyssa Thomas from Online Hate: 'None of That is Okay'

For the past week, nearly everyone around Caitlin Clark has been speaking on her behalf. Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White blasted officials over what she called "cheap shots." Teammate Sophie Cunningham accused opponents of "definitely targeting" Clark. A former NBA physician warned that the hit that sidelined her could have become a "life-or-death situation." And finally, according to The New York Times, Clark addressed the controversy herself—and instead of piling on Alyssa Thomas, she defended her. "As I've stood here and said before, the harassment, the hate, none of that is OK," Clark said in a statement before Fever practice. "That goes for (the) opposing team we play. That goes for my teammates. That goes for my coaches. There should never be a question of character... That's how I was raised."

Clark's comments came days after Thomas revealed she and her family had been flooded with online abuse—including death threats—following the WNBA's decision to suspend her one game for striking Clark in the throat during Indiana's June 24 loss to the Phoenix Mercury. "It's not even about the suspension. If that's what they felt was necessary in that moment, then so be it," Thomas said. "The biggest thing is it's just about our safety. We're so concerned with the safety on the court, but time and time again we're having people threatening our lives, leaking addresses out there, putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball." Clark made clear she supports the league's basketball decision while rejecting everything that happened afterward. "I don't really think it was up for debate," she said of the Flagrant 2 ruling before adding, "I don't want anyone to ever experience that." The exchange marks a notable shift in one of the WNBA's biggest storylines. After officials initially missed the foul, the league reviewed the play, upgraded it to a Flagrant 2, fined Thomas $1,000, and suspended her for one game. The decision sparked days of debate across the league over player safety, officiating, and Clark's treatment.