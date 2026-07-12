Caitlin Clark 'Hostile Workplace' Claims Reach Congress as Fever Says It Wasn't Involved

The Caitlin Clark controversy has officially reached Capitol Hill. After 11 members of Congress sent a letter to WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert accusing the league of failing to protect players—particularly Clark—the Indiana Fever made one thing clear: they weren't involved. "Our organization nor Caitlin have had any interaction with anyone in this congressional group, and we were unaware of their letter," the Fever said in a statement released through reporter Chloe Peterson.

The team stopped well short of endorsing the congressional effort but reiterated a position it has repeated throughout the past several weeks. "We have been clear in our public comments and in our ongoing dialogue with the League about the priority of player safety," the statement continued. "Our players and our fans know where we stand on those issues, and we will continue to stick up for our team and a standard of excellence across the league."