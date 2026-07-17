Chuck Klosterman Says WNBA Star Sophie Cunningham Could Be Vice President by 2050

Sophie Cunningham has already broken out as one of the WNBA's most recognizable personalities. And if former ESPN writer Chuck Klosterman is right, her biggest stage could still be decades away. The bestselling author made a surprising prediction during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, saying he believes the Indiana Fever guard will eventually end up on a presidential ticket. "Sophie Cunningham... I'm going to say 2050 is going to be vice president of the United States," Klosterman said. "I don't know what party she'll be in. I don't know anything about her political views. But she will be the vice presidential candidate, at least the candidate."

The remark came during a conversation about the WNBA and Caitlin Clark before Simmons and Klosterman shifted their attention to Cunningham, whose popularity has exploded this season. The pair also joked about the viral memes that followed Cunningham's heated confrontation with former teammate DeWanna Bonner. Klosterman insisted his prediction had nothing to do with politics and everything to do with Cunningham's presence. "I don't know what it is. It's something about the fact that she wears those sleeves on the court, something about the way she triggers in-bound plays at the end of games, makes me think she will be someone's ideal vice president," he said. "You know, she has a damn likable personality." Cunningham has largely stayed away from political discussions, though she briefly entered one this week when she expressed concern about data centers replacing farmland. She did not identify with a political party or endorse any candidate. Since joining the Indiana Fever after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury, she's become one of the league's most talked-about players, known for her physical play, her willingness to stand up for Caitlin Clark, and a personality that has translated into success in podcasting and on social media.

She's also said WWE has approached her about a potential future in professional wrestling, and recently made an impromptu appearance as a ring girl at UFC 329 after asking UFC CEO Dana White if she could walk a round card moments before a fight.