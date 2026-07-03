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The rapper kicked off 2024 with a heated exchange with Megan Thee Stallion, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Here is a list of the rapper's most notorious feuds.Starr Savoy
The pair showed up to the same party as Tyga's ex Kylie Jenner.Eric Skelton
Iggy called out the troll who poked fun at her son's dinosaur outfit: "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad (Playboi Carti)."Joshua Espinoza
Iggy Azalea, who earlier this month released her new single and video "I Am the Stripclub," told fans she's planning to step away from music for some time.Trace William Cowen