Iggy Azaela

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Iggy Azalea with long blonde hair in a black halter dress poses in a dimly lit venue with a bar in the background.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Says Male 'Alpha' Streamers and Their Viewers Are the Real 'Soy Boys'

"I'm not watching podcasts about how to be a f*cking woman," she said.

Joe Price105 days ago
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Iggy Azalea attends N3on And Hit Boy Presents: THE CAMP - Day 2 at Fab Factory on October 14, 2025 in North Hollywood, California.
Music

Iggy Azalea Swears Off Returning to Music: 'I Don't Want to Come Back'

The former rapper retired from music and is now a crypto entrepreneur.

Jaelani Turner-Williams230 days ago
Music

Iggy Azalea Isn't Finishing Her Album, Feels More 'Passionately About Design and Creative Direction'

The Australian-born artist denies she's been "bullied away from music."

Jaelani Turner-Williams925 days ago
Music

Iggy Azalea Says She Was Ordered to Leave Stage During Saudi Concert Following Wardrobe Malfunction

The rapper claims Saudi officials also weren't happy about a statement she made during her performance.

Brad Callas1053 days ago
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Iggy Azalea opens for Pitbull's "Can't Stop Us Now" Summer Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Music

Iggy Azalea Slams Article Suggesting She Feuded With Nicki Minaj

Iggy Azalea was not having it when the 'New York Post' decided to include her on a list of recording artists Nicki Minaj has allegedly feuded with.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1417 days ago
Iggy Azealia performs at the Glastonbury Festival
Music

Iggy Azalea Announces She's No Longer Retiring From Music Career: 'Cry About It'

After saying she was stepping away from music following the release of her 'End of an Era' album, Iggy Azalea announced that she's decided to come back.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1437 days ago
Playboi Carti performs at the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza
Music

Playboi Carti Addresses Possibility of Lil Uzi Vert Collab Album and Calls Iggy Azalea 'Best Mother in the World'

King Vamp opened up about his relationship with Kanye West, Iggy Azalea, his cult following, his upcoming project, and more in a new interview.

Brenton Blanchet1556 days ago
Iggy Azalea 2019
Music

Iggy Azalea Responds to Criticism for Silence on Britney Spears Testimony: ‘I’ve Done What I’m Supposed to Do’

Just a few days removed from Britney Spears' bombshell testimony in court, a fan on Twitter called out several of her collaborators for remaining silent.

Brad Callas1846 days ago
iggy playboi tweets christmas
Music

Iggy Azalea Slams Playboi Carti for Not Spending Christmas With His Son (UPDATE)

"Too bad you got an album out but can’t even come to Christmas with your own son," Iggy Azalea wrote in a series of tweets slamming Carti.

Abel Shifferaw2030 days ago
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iggy azalea playboi carti split comments
Music

Iggy Azalea Clears Up Parenting Comments Following Playboi Carti Split

"Nothing I said was intended to make it seem like my sons father isn't part of his life but I've noticed a lot of people took it that way," Iggy wrote.

Abel Shifferaw2089 days ago
Iggy Azalea
Music

Iggy Azalea Confirms Split With Playboi Carti: 'You Lost a Real 1'

The Australian artist took to Instagram this weekend to announce she was single and is raising her son, Onyx—whom she shares with Carti—as a single parent.

Joshua Espinoza2091 days ago
Iggy Azalea "DLNW" f/ Tinashe
Music

Iggy Azalea and Tinashe Reconnect on New Track "Dance Like Nobody's Watching"

The single arrives more than five years after the pair teamed up on the “All Hands on Deck” remix. It also marks Iggy's first release since 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2156 days ago
JANUARY 04: Nick Young attends the Sierra Canyon vs Mayfair
Sports

Here's Nick Young's Reaction to Being Asked if D'Angelo Russell Will Be at His Wedding

Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell have a complicated history.

Xavier Hamilton2381 days ago
Iggy Azalea arriving at Capital Radio studios
Music

Iggy Azalea Apologizes for 'I'm Single' Instagram Post: 'I Made an Impulse Choice'

Iggy Azalea addresses a recent post-and-delete claiming that she and Playboi Carti have broken up. 

Xavier Hamilton2399 days ago
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Rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea
Music

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea's Atlanta Rental Home Burglarized While She Was Inside

Iggy was reportedly at home when the robbery took place.

Xavier Hamilton2428 days ago
Rapper Iggy Azalea performs during the WNBA All Star Game 2019 beach concert.
Music

Iggy Azalea Blasts T.I. for Attempting to Take Credit for Her Success

Iggy's tweets are in reaction to the comments T.I. has made about their past business relationship.

Xavier Hamilton2453 days ago

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