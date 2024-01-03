Iggy Azalea Isn't Finishing Her Album, Feels More 'Passionately About Design and Creative Direction'

Iggy Azalea is over the music industry.

Three days into the New Year, the "Fancy" rapper announced on X that she's no longer finishing her fourth album. In 2021, she released her third, and potentially final, album, The End of an Era. Azalea's made threats of retirement before, but this time around, the mother-of-one appears to have her sights on other creative lanes.

"This is gonna be long…. so only bother reading if you love me," she began her post. "(If you still bother anyway you’re a weirdo who has been warned.)"

"I’ve always been someone who finds my joy in being creative & seeing my ideas come to life," she continued. "For a long time I used music to deliver my big crazy ideas to the world."

"I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied away from music” and that’s something I’ve always laughed at because I’d never be bullied out of anything," Azalea wrote. In the last year, the artist was slammed for writing a letter to Tory Lanez's judge on behalf of the Canadian rapper-singer, which was later referenced in Nicki Minaj's "FTCU."

"In fact, I’m too stubborn. I think I’ve even resisted changes within myself at times, purely because I don’t like being viewed as someone who quits," Azalea added.