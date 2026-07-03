Iggy Azalea

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Iggy Azalea
Music

Iggy Azalea Faces Lawsuit Over MOTHER Meme Coin

A Wisconsin man is suing on behalf of all investors.

Trey Alston73 days ago
Go Inside MOTHERLAND, N3on and Iggy Azalea’s Gamble to Redefine Online Culture
Life

Inside MOTHERLAND: N3on and Iggy Azalea’s Big Bet on Online Gambling

'It will feel like a live stream you're inside of,' N3on said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo296 days ago
Iggy Azalea in a green outfit, Playboi Carti in a black jacket and hat, and DJ Akademiks in a graphic T-shirt.
Music

Iggy Azalea Calls Out DJ Akademiks, Alleges Playboi Carti Was Violent and Still ‘An Addict’

A feud between Azalea and Akademiks erupted after her comments during a livestream were spun as digs to Carti.

Alex Ocho304 days ago
Iggy Azalea.
Music

Iggy Azalea Believes Most Men 'Don't Have Enough Money' to Date Her

The rapper and model said a man would have to make a minimum of $15 million to at least get the chance to woo her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams307 days ago
Iggy Azalea in a patterned dress and streamer N3on in casual wear walk inside a car showroom. A luxury black car is displayed on the right.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Shocks N3on by Buying Bentley on the Spot Followed by Luxury Yacht Trip

The rapper made a spontaneous luxury car purchase and hopped on a yacht live on stream.

Alex Ocho309 days ago
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Iggy Azalea sitting on a sofa, gesturing with her hands, in a well-lit room with a modern interior.
Music

Iggy Azalea Reflects on Launching Memecoin, Making Millions on OnlyFans

"It seemed to me that, especially with meme tokens, they were central to virality, and that really interests me, obviously," she said.

Joe Price340 days ago
Iggy Azalea appears on 'Watch What Happens Live.'
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Says She Banned Her Son From YouTube and Social Media

Azalea made the revelation while on N3on's livestream.

Jose Martinez347 days ago
Iggy Azalea with long blonde hair and Kanye West wearing sunglasses, side by side.
Music

Iggy Azalea Claims Ye Wanted to Name a Porn Company After His Mother, Donda: ‘Kind of Weird’

Azalea recalled a bizarre business meeting in 2012 where he shared his vision of an adult video company named after his late mother, Donda.

Alex Ocho483 days ago
Iggy Azalea performing in a bright pink outfit on stage; Kanye West walking outdoors in a black jacket.
Music

Iggy Azalea Says Ye Asked About Her Boyfriend’s Penis Size in Meeting, Ye Responds: 'This Is True'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West was quick to say that Iggy Azalea's claim about the meeting was "true."

Trace William Cowen483 days ago
Iggy Azalea with long blonde hair in a black dress; Kanye West wearing sunglasses and a black shirt, gesturing.
Music

Iggy Azalea Asks Ye to ‘Leave Her Son’ Out of Playboi Carti Feud: 'Can I Please Have Some Peace?’

The rapper-producer wants Azalea's son, Onyx, to feature on one of his tracks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams486 days ago
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Iggy Azalea with long blonde hair and a white shirt, alongside Playboi Carti with braided hair and a dark jacket.
Music

Iggy Azalea Says She Hasn’t Heard From Playboi Carti in 6 Months

The Australian rapper shares four-year-old son Onyx with Carti.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
Splitscreen of Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti
Music

Iggy Azalea Seemingly Shades Playboi Carti in New Mobile Ad

A vampire in the commercial looks just like the father of their son.

Trey Alston691 days ago
Iggy Azalea with long curly hair, wears casual attire in a studio set with colorful decorations and a bookshelf in the background
Music

Iggy Azalea Says She’s 'Not Co-Parenting' Her Son With Playboi Carti: 'I’m Very Much the Only Parent'

Azalea and Carti called it quits just four months after their son was born in 2020.

Alex Ocho723 days ago
iggy and tory are pictured
Music

Iggy Azalea Speaks Out After Tory Lanez Sentencing Letter Revealed, Says She ‘Never Intended to Publicly Comment’

Iggy is clarifying the message at the center of the letter, which she says was intended "for a judge only."

Trace William Cowen1074 days ago
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Iggy Azalea performing on stage, holding a microphone. She has long blonde hair and is wearing a colorful outfit.
Music

Why Lorde, Iggy Azalea, & Grimes Are Wrong About Criticism and Journalism (Video)

Lorde had some things to say on her Tumblr today.

Insanul Ahmed4464 days ago

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