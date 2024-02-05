Nicki Minaj vs. Everybody: A History of the Rapper's Most Heated Feuds

It seems like every other year Nicki Minaj makes headlines over a new feud.
Throughout her career, the rapper has refused to hold back her tongue against anyone she felt crossed her, beefing with the likes of Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and Cardi B. During her time on American Idol, the tension between Minaj and Carey was palpable, and years later, her online bickering with Cardi got physical during Harper’s BAZAAR’s ICONS party in 2018.
Most recently, Minaj has added Megan Thee Stallion to her list of foes following the release of Megan’s single “Hiss.” The track, which takes digs at a slew of people, features a line that references Megan’s Law, a federal ruling that requires law enforcement to make information about registered sex offenders open to the public. Fans, and Minaj, took the lyric as a sly diss at her husband, who was convicted of attempted rape in 1995.
Knowing the history of Minaj’s feuds, everyone knew Megan’s diss would not sit well—and it did not. The rapper set social media on fire, taking to X and Instagram to weigh in on the single and then releasing her diss track, “Big Foot,” in response.
This is just one of Minaj’s many fights with other celebrities. Feuds, arguments, and controversy are nothing new to the rapper. Here is a list of some celebrities who have caught heat from Onika Maraj over the years.
Megan Thee Stallion
When: 2024
Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj started out as friends. After linking on Instagram Live, the two collaborated on Megan’s single “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019, with fans quickly turning the song into the staple of the season. They even shot a music video together and seemed to be on good terms for the short years that followed. But, in 2021, Minaj unfollowed Megan on Instagram, sparking rumors that their friendship was heading south.
On an episode of her Queen Radio show the following year, Minaj recalled an encounter between them that shifted the status of their friendship. “Imagine telling someone you didn’t want to drink because you were, at the time, possibly pregnant. Because you were actively trying to have a baby,” Minaj said on her radio show. “Imagine if that person said, ‘Oh girl, you can go to the clinic’... Imagine posting photos that you are pregnant and the person doesn’t even like it or say congratulations.”
She added, “But then when you post that Beyoncé sent you flowers congratulating you, the person then tried to send you flowers thinking that, ‘Oh, I can use this opportunity,’ as she does everyone else. ‘She’ll post the flowers.’ I didn’t even let them shits in motherfucking house.” Megan went on to deny Minaj’s side of the story on Twitter, writing “LIE” atop a tweet that accused her of “encouraging child abortion & child endangerment w/ alcohol.”
Although “Big Foot” is Minaj’s titular diss track against Megan, some fans speculate that the rapper took a previous shot at Megan in an earlier track titled “Red Ruby da Sleaze.” In the song, Minaj raps, “700 on them horses when we fixing to leave/But I don’t fuck with horses since Christopher Reeves,” leading fans to believe she was taking a subtle dig at Megan, who famously likens herself to a stallion.
Fast-forward to 2024, and Megan releases an all-encompassing diss track through “Hiss,” where she takes shots at multiple people in the industry, including Minaj by way of her husband’s status as a registered sex offender. “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan raps. “I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/Bitch, you a pussy, never finna check me/Every chance you get, bet your weak ass won’t address me.”
The controversial lyric seemingly shaded Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who served four years in prison for the rape of a 16-year-old in 1995. Minaj swiftly responded on social media, laying bare her thoughts on X and going on Instagram Live to share a snippet of “Big Foot” ahead of its release. “Bullet fragment foot b*tch… You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child,” she said on Live. “You bringing up 30-year-old tea ’cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.”
“Big Foot” hit streaming platforms a day later, and gained major attention for its striking lyrics, with Minaj addressing Megan’s case with Tory Lanez, her sexual history, and her deceased mother. Megan has yet to respond to Nicki’s diss track and seems to be unbothered while she continues to promote “Hiss.”
Cardi B
When: 2018
Minaj and Cardi B have a long-running feud that tracks back to their collaboration on Migos’ “MotorSport” in 2018.
Fans started speculating that the rappers were beefing after footage of the two shooting their part of the single’s music video on two different days hit the Internet. In an interview with The Norte Show on Capital Xtra, the “Bodak Yellow” MC implied that Minaj switched up her verses. “When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished. It was not the verse that is on right now,” Cardi said. “Quavo told me to get on the song, and I just felt it was a perfect opportunity for me to be on a track that’s big like them.”
Cardi’s comment did not sit well with Minaj, who took to X to subtweet her. “The corniest thing you can be is ungrateful. Give thanks,” she penned.
The two seemed to squash their beef a year later after being spotted together at the 2018 Met Gala. But their cordial tone did not stick. That September, the two got into an altercation at Harper’s BAZAAR’s ICONS party during New York Fashion Week. Multiple videos of the two fighting surfaced, with one even showing Cardi attempting to throw a shoe at Minaj. In the viral videos, Cardi can be heard saying, “Play with me bitch...keep fucking playing with me. Play with my fucking kid bitch... I’ll fuck your ass up.” The Invasion of Privacy rapper was later seen with a bump on her forehead.
Minaj later addressed the “humiliating” altercation on Queen’s Radio. “The other night I was part of something so mortifying and so humiliating to go through in front of a bunch of upper echelon people who have their life together. I was in a Gaultier gown — off the motherfucking runway — and I could not believe how humiliated we all felt,” the rap star said.
She went on to clarify that she did not speak negatively of Cardi B’s daughter. “I just want people to know that Onika Tanya Maraj has never, will never…speak ill on anyone’s child. I am not a clown. That’s clown shit.”
As the years have gone by, Cardi and Nicki’s feud has yet to be resolved. The two have been going back and forth on X, throwing shade at each other for a while. And most recently, their partners, Petty and Offset, have even clashed with one another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Petty was placed under court-ordered home monitoring after a recording of himself “making threatening remarks to a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record” surfaced.
Latto
When: 2022
Latto and Minaj’s beef dates back to 2022. At the time, Minaj was expressing her disdain toward the Grammy committee’s decision to exclude her hit single “Super Freaky Girl” from hip-hop categories and place it under pop instead. She shared that Latto’s single “Big Energy,” which was also a smash hit that year and nominated for Best Rap Performance, should receive the same treatment and fall under pop, according to the Grammy’s standards.
Latto responded with a subtweet, saying, “Damn I can’t win for losing… all these awards/noms I can’t even celebrate.” A while later, it was revealed that Latto tried to privately address the situation with Nicki and squash any tension. But her attempt to make amends ultimately failed, with Minaj blasting Latto (who’s mixed race) for being an “entitled Karen.”
The rapper continued to take jabs at Latto and began posting screenshots of their private messages where Latto said Minaj should not have mentioned her name due to their past. “This Karen has probably mentioned my name in over 100 interviews,” Minaj tweeted. “Says she waited in line for Pink Friday with her Barbie chain on, bangs, pink hair...but today, scratch off decides to be silent; rather than speak up for the Black woman she called her biggest inspiration.”
The two continued to throw jabs at each other on X, and the “Put It on Da Floor” rapper even called Minaj a “40-year-old bully” and mentioned her husband’s criminal past as a registered sex offender.
Remy Ma
When: 2017
One of Minaj’s most notorious rap beefs was with Terror Squad member Remy Ma. Although Remy had been taking shots at Minaj for years, it wasn’t until she dropped “Shether” that their feud gained massive media attention. The seven-minute diss track rapped over Nas’ “Ether” sent social media into a blaze. In it, Remy accused Minaj of infidelity, plastic surgery, and much more.
In response, Minaj teamed up with Lil Wayne and Drake for “No Frauds,” where she took her fair share of digs against Remy. “You can’t be Pablo if your work ain’t sellin’/What the fuck is this bitch inhalin’?/Tried to drop ‘Another One,’ you was itchin’ to scrap/You exposed your ghostwriter/Now you wish it was scrapped.”
While their feud seemed to quiet down after “No Frauds,” Remy brought it back to life while accepting the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist at the 2017 BET Awards. During her speech, Remy rapped, “Y’all bitches got fat while we starved/Shots in your ass, pads in your bras. Y’all some liars/It ain’t no facts in your songs/And yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx.”
Minaj also took a subtle dig at the Bronx native in her verse on 2 Chainz’s “Realize,” where she rapped, “Did Nas clear that ‘Ether’ record? Nah, but I broke Aretha record.”
Mariah Carey
When: 2012
Mariah Carey and Minaj first connected in 2009 when the rapper featured on Carey’s hit song “Up Out My Face.” Then in 2012, the two worked together again on American Idol as judges, where they bumped heads, with an insider telling People that Carey did not feel Minaj was worthy of being on the show.
“Mariah has been saying little things to jab at Nicki from day one of shooting,” the source told the outlet. “Mariah doesn’t think Nicki can sing and doesn’t think she should be judging folks. Nicki has been taking all of the jabs, but on this particular day, she lost it.”
TMZ obtained a video of the incident, where viewers can see the two arguing on the judge’s panel. In the security recording, Nicki shouted, “I told them I’m not f*ckin’ putting up with her f**kin’ highness over there,” with Mariah firing back, “Oh why, why do I have a 3-year-old sitting around me?”
The vocalist added, “I can’t see my kids because you decided to act like a little crazy bitch and go all around the stage.” The feud sparked further tension after rumors surfaced that Minaj allegedly said she would physically harm Carey using a gun. Minaj later denied the claims on Twitter, writing, “Hey Y’all. Let’s just say Nicki said something about a gun. ppl will believe it cuz she’s a Black rapper. Lmao. I’ll then hit up Barbara [Walters] n milk it.”
Ultimately, Minaj and Carey’s stint as American Idol judges was short-lived. They announced they were leaving the show on the same day.
Meek Mill
When: 2016
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj’s relationship post-breakup has been anything but cordial. The two split up in 2016 after Meek publicly began feuding with Minaj’s record label mate Drake. In the onslaught of the aftermath, the two started going back and forth, regularly dissing each other through their songs. For his part, Meek took a shot at Minaj in his track “1942 Flows,” where he rapped: “So when you see me out don’t ask me about no Nicki/Fuck I look like telling my business on Wendy.”
For her part, Minaj responded with “Barbie Dreams,” where she rapped in one verse, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck ‘em/I used to pray for times like this..face ass
when I fuck ‘em.” The “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper denied Nicki’s allegations in an interview with Vulture where he stated, “I definitely wasn’t in nobody’s DMs and definitely wasn’t nobody ducking me, shit. That’s a fact…I actually was laughing at it, too. ’Cause there’s no limits! I felt it, and I liked it. That’s a dope rap.”
In 2020, the drama between the two escalated after TMZ obtained a video of Meek and Minaj’s husband, Petty, fighting in a retail store. Following the incident, Minaj took to Twitter to accuse Meek of physical abuse. “You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front of your mother and sent her to the hospital,” she tweeted.
“N***a been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him, but he was blocked. My n***a, move on. I know ya bitch embarrassed. Sh*tted yourself in that store when u got pressed tho.”
Then, the MMG rapper fired back and attacked Minaj for supporting her brother in his legal case of child molestation. “The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women,” Meek penned. “Talk about ya brother convicted of rape, and you have known and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t.”
Nicki would later express her regret for her online outburst against Meek, sharing in an interview with her manager Irving Azoff that she wishes upcoming artists would view her actions as mistakes and learn from her. “Just try your best to let the small stuff go,” she said. “I took some time recently to just fuckin’ take time away. I was reflecting—I was looking at the things I did and my energy to it, and I couldn’t believe it. I was just like, ‘What the hell.’ Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say. If I had to, I would’ve redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut my mouth.”
Gucci Mane
When: 2013
Gucci Mane alleged that he and Nicki had a sexual relationship in a Twitter rant in 2013. He later blamed his outburst on an addiction to lean. Nicki sounded off on the allegation, denying the two ever had sex. “May God strike me dead if I ever had sex with that man. Lmfaoooooooooo. N***a da way ya #ugliness is set up #BubbaGump #Crackhead,” she tweeted.
The two reconciled their differences in 2017, with Minaj collaborating with the rapper on his single “Make Love.” Fast-forward to 2022 and their relationship was brought up again on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion, with Gucci’s former manager, Debbie Antney, sharing that the rapper didn’t like Minaj.
“You know what hurt me? Gucci couldn’t stand her,” she said. “He didn’t like Nicki. Because he couldn’t fuck her. He didn’t like her! But for you to give these big-ups to the shit that he did? That shit was crazy! He ain’t do nothing for you! He didn’t even like her.”
She added, “He had a fit when I had her getting on a record. But I wanted all of them to work together because we’re a family, so we all have to be together. It can’t be any of this.”
Demi Lovato
When: 2016
In 2016, Demi Lovato shaded Minaj for not acknowledging her on Instagram. The rapper posted a picture of herself on the Met Gala carpet alongside designer Jeremy Scott and Lovato, but only tagged Scott in the photo.
“When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do shit to the person,” Lovato posted on Snapchat about Minaj’s Instagram picture. Additionally, she said, “p.s. Some of y’all need to learn how to take a joke. I’m obviously laughing at the fact that 1. I look incredibly awkward and 2. That the shade being thrown in this picture actually gives me life.” Minaj never commented on the matter.
Two years later, Lovato spoke on the incident, explaining that the event’s pressure led her to leave the occasion early to join a nearby AA meeting. “I had a terrible experience,” Lovato told Billboard. “This one celebrity was a complete bitch and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.” As news surfaced, fans speculated that Nicki Minaj might be the celebrity she referred to as the “bitch” she experienced.
Iggy Azalea
When: 2014
During the 2014 Bet Awards, Minaj seemed to shade Iggy Azalea in her acceptance speech for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. “What I want the world to know about Nicki Minaj is when you hear Nicki Minaj spit, Nicki Minaj wrote it,” she said. “No shade, no shade.”
Minaj later elaborated on her speech and clarified, “The media puts words in my mouth all the time, and this is no different. I will always take a stance on women writing b/c I believe in us!” She added, “I’ve congratulated Iggy on the success of ‘Fancy,’ publicly. She should be very proud of that.”
The Australian MC took to her Instagram to deny rumors surrounding her and Minaj. “If I had won the BET award that would’ve been great but it wasn’t my year & I don’t mind — so you shouldn’t either,” she wrote. “Generally speaking, I’m unbothered by anything that ‘happened’ at the BET awards and just feel worn out by everyone trying to make me have wars with people all the time.”
Kanye West
When: 2019
Minaj and Kanye West have been frequent collaborators for years, and in 2018 the pair worked together yet again on a song titled “New Body,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Unfortunately, the song was never released, with Ye scrapping it for his gospel-led album Jesus Is King. The song was later leaked on social media, with fans begging for an official release.
Nicki spoke on the matter in a 2019 interview with The Shade Room where she recalled having to rewrite her verse three times to fit Ye’s vision. “What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye that he now wants to transform into a gospel song. I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know,” she explained. “We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”
When the song resurfaced again two years later thanks to TikTok, Minaj addressed it again and shared, “Let me tell you something about that…I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually.” She continued, “Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right?”
“Only to then go on the Internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs,” she said, referring to West’s widely controversial 2022 interview. She went on to say if Ye was not in his “gospel era,” that the song “would’ve seen the light of day,” but instead, it became the “hit that got away.” Fast-forwarding to late 2023, the Chicago native requested for Minaj to clear her verse for the official release of “New Body” to be featured on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming collab album, Vultures. He posted a screenshot of a text message to Minaj, asking for a conversation regarding the single.
The female MC took to her Instagram Live, saying, “Now regarding Kanye... that train has left the station, okay?” she told fans. “No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand-new album. Now, why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? C’mon guys.” This may just be more so creative differences than an actual feud, but here's to hoping the rappers figure it out so "New Body" can see the light of day.
Taylor Swift
When: 2015
In 2015, Minaj and Taylor Swift had a brief disagreement on Twitter after MTV announced their VMA nominations for that year. Swift’s “Bad Blood” with Kendrick Lamar was nominated for video of the year, whereas Minaj's “Anaconda” was not despite being a colossal hit.
The rap star took to her millions of followers to share her distaste toward the VMA’s decision. “When the ‘other’ girls drop a video that breaks records and impacts culture, they get that nomination,” she tweeted. “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.”
Many assumed Minaj's second tweet was a dig at Swift whose “Bad Blood” music video featured a slew of models. Swift then fired back at Minaj, thinking that the rapper’s tweets were directed toward her. “I’ve done nothing but love and support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot,” Swift said in a now-deleted tweet.
The “Moment 4 Life” rapper replied to Swift’s tweet, denying that she was shading her. “Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn’t say a word about u. I love u just as much. But you should speak on this. @taylorswift13.”
Minaj questioned Swift on why she singled her out and clarified the meaning behind her initial tweets. She tagged Swift in a retweet of a fan explaining the situation, saying, “It’s not even any shade to the other artists. It’s just that Nicki is getting snubbed for doing the same thing they’re winning awards for.”
In a plea, Swift welcomed Nicki to join her onstage if she wins. “@NICKIMINAJ If I win, please come up with me!! You’re invited to any stage I’m ever on,” she wrote.
Miley Cyrus
When: 2015
Minaj’s opinions on the 2015 VMA nominations not only struck Swift, but Miley Cyrus as well. The Disney alum seemingly felt attacked by Minaj’s tweets, and mentioned in an interview with The New York Times that the rapper was “not too kind.”
The pop singer’s words did not sit well with Minaj, who publicly addressed Cyrus onstage while accepting the VMA for Best Hip-Hop Video. At the end of her speech, Minaj famously wrapped things up with: “Back to this bitch that had a lot to say about me the other day in the press; Miley, what’s good?” which quickly became an iconic pop culture moment.
Miley surely did not want any more smoke from the rapper and swiftly responded, “Nicki, congratu-fucking-lations.” In 2018, Cyrus posted a video dancing to Minaj’s “Chun-Li,” with Minaj commenting, “What’s Good,” with a heart cat-eye emoji underneath. But their reconciliation did not last long after Cyrus dropped her single “Cattitude” in 2019, where she sings, “I love you, Nicki, but I listen to Cardi.”
The MC found the comment disrespectful and addressed the slick diss on an episode of Queen Radio. “A Perdue chicken can never talk shit about queens,” the Young Money alum said. She went on to accuse Cyrus of alleged sexual relations with Mike Will.