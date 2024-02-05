Nicki Minaj vs. Everybody: A History of the Rapper's Most Heated Feuds

When: 2019



Minaj and Kanye West have been frequent collaborators for years, and in 2018 the pair worked together yet again on a song titled “New Body,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Unfortunately, the song was never released, with Ye scrapping it for his gospel-led album Jesus Is King. The song was later leaked on social media, with fans begging for an official release.

Nicki spoke on the matter in a 2019 interview with The Shade Room where she recalled having to rewrite her verse three times to fit Ye’s vision. “What’s funny is that I did a song with Kanye that he now wants to transform into a gospel song. I done wrote three different verses chile, and I don’t know,” she explained. “We ain’t seeing eye to eye on it. I don’t know, but of course, I love and respect Kanye, and Kim, we’ll see what happens with that.”

When the song resurfaced again two years later thanks to TikTok, Minaj addressed it again and shared, “Let me tell you something about that…I respect everybody and where they are in life, where they are spiritually.” She continued, “Like, ‘New Body’ is the biggest hit record that never came out. So what I thought was interesting was that Kanye made me write my ‘New Body’ verse four times over in order to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually in his life, right?”

“Only to then go on the Internet a few months later to see him on Drink Champs,” she said, referring to West’s widely controversial 2022 interview. She went on to say if Ye was not in his “gospel era,” that the song “would’ve seen the light of day,” but instead, it became the “hit that got away.” Fast-forwarding to late 2023, the Chicago native requested for Minaj to clear her verse for the official release of “New Body” to be featured on his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming collab album, Vultures . He posted a screenshot of a text message to Minaj, asking for a conversation regarding the single.