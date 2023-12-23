Iggy Azalea Responds to Playboi Carti Documentary Featuring Son Onyx: 'Can Fit Damn Near Every Visit Into Just One Video'

Iggy Azalea says that father-son time is rare between Playboi Carti and their three-year-old son, Onyx.

On Wednesday, a mini-doc, titled Dear O, which prominently shows home footage of Carti and Onyx was shared on X by videographer Phoenix. The 3-minute clip shows the rapper's son being held as an infant, taken to the beach, going to Disneyland, and performing onstage for a Christmas recital.