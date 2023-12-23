Iggy Azalea Responds to Playboi Carti Documentary Featuring Son Onyx: 'Can Fit Damn Near Every Visit Into Just One Video'

Iggy Azalea says that father-son time is rare between Playboi Carti and their three-year-old son, Onyx.
On Wednesday, a mini-doc, titled Dear O, which prominently shows home footage of Carti and Onyx was shared on X by videographer Phoenix. The 3-minute clip shows the rapper's son being held as an infant, taken to the beach, going to Disneyland, and performing onstage for a Christmas recital.
Shared by another X user, the clip struck a nerve with Onyx's mother, who alluded to Carti seldom spending time with their child. "Its [sic] cool how you can fit damn near every visit into just one video," she wrote. "Talented!"
Azalea, 33, has publicly gone off on Carti, 27, about co-parenting before, notably in 2020, where she dissed him around the release of his sophomore album, Whole Lotta Red. The two dated from 2018 to 2020, while Carti also has a daughter, Yves, that he name-dropped on his recent track, "H00DBYAIR."
In February, Azalea spoke on the High Low with EmRata podcast about her breakup with Carti, which happened three weeks after she gave birth to Onyx, and called their relationship "volatile."
“Don’t get me wrong. We had a volatile relationship and you know that you’re not an idiot,” she said. “You know when something’s not working, I knew it wasn’t working. But I also just had a baby, it was COVID. There were a lot of things to navigate for me at that time and I didn’t think I’d be leaving when I left.”