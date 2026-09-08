Deb Ashley

Joined September 2025 | 2 posts
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Ice Spice and Cardi B smiling and interacting at an event, surrounded by people. Ice Spice has curly hair, and Cardi B wears a red-striped outfit.

Cardi B and Ice Spice's Beef, Explained

Cardi B and Ice Spice have a long, rocky relationship.

Deb Ashley352 days ago
Cardi B in a red dress with purple gloves, and JT in a black Chanel outfit, both at an event.

The Cardi B and JT Beef, Explained

Cardi B and JT were collaborators once, but now they are beefing. Here's a breakdown of everything that’s gone down between the two rival rappers.

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