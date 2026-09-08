Deb Ashley
Joined September 2025 | 2 posts
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Cardi B and Ice Spice's Beef, Explained
Cardi B and Ice Spice have a long, rocky relationship.
Deb Ashley352 days ago
The Cardi B and JT Beef, Explained
Cardi B and JT were collaborators once, but now they are beefing. Here's a breakdown of everything that’s gone down between the two rival rappers.
Deb Ashley356 days ago