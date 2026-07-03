Human Made

Human Made emerged in 2010, founded by designer NIGO while he was still involved with BAPE, to explore his fascination with vintage Americana and classic workwear. He later fully departed from BAPE in 2013 to fully dedicate himself to Human Made. The brand's identity is anchored by its iconic heart logo and motifs inspired by traditional craftsmanship, reflecting NIGO’s dedication to heritage styles reimagined for the contemporary streetwear scene. Major collabs have included Adidas, Pokémon, KAWS, and Lil Uzi Vert. In 2025, Human Made made history when it became the first streetwear brand to launch a major IPO on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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"NIGO: From Japan with Love" at the Design Museum - Photocall
Style

Design Museum Unveils Final NIGO x Nike Apparel Drop

The apparel drop is available now online and at the Kensington High Street store.

Alex Ocho8 days ago
NIGO in a denim outfit and sunglasses stands in front of a modern, copper-roofed structure indoors.
Style

NIGO's Human Made to Acquire Jun Takahashi's Undercover as Part of Strategy to 'Cultivate Culture'

If all goes as planned, Undercover will become a consolidated subsidiary by 2028.

Trace William Cowen32 days ago
Human Made x Coca-Cola
Style

Human Made and Coca-Cola Reconnect for Third Capsule Collection

The seven-piece capsule features a twill cap, sweatshirt and vintage-inspired Coca-Cola can.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: Nigo wears a navy cap with a structured brim. Dark sunglasses cover the eyes.
Style

Human Made Announces US Expansion, Plans to Open Retail Stores

The Japanese brand, founded by Nigo, will still be fully owned by Human Made.

Jaelani Turner-Williams123 days ago
A person in a blue jacket and bandana sits with arms crossed in a booth, next to a drink and an empty tray with a checkered paper.
Style

10 Releases Worth Buying This Week: MPT x Lil Yachty, FKA Twigs x On

2025 kicks off with a myriad of exciting new releases and collaborations worth your shopping money.

YJ Lee553 days ago
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PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Verdy attends the Marc Jacobs & i-D 'The Pre-Party' at Viking Villa on April 15, 2023 in Palm Springs, California
Style

Verdy Appointed Creative Partner at Human Made

"I look forward to exploring the possibilities of Human Made and sharing them with the world," says Verdy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
Three images showcasing streetwear fashion: a Supreme box, person in a black utility outfit, and a camo Human Made jacket
Style

Best Style Releases: Supreme, Stüssy x Levi's, Kaws x Human Made, and More

From Supreme's 30th anniversary celebration to Stüssy's latest with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano813 days ago
Style

'The Vince Staples Show’ Is Full of Great Streetwear

From Marni x Carhartt WIP coats to Denim Tears T-shirts, these are some of the best pieces worn throughout 'The Vince Staples Show.'

Mike DeStefano882 days ago
Gray sweatpants with an "S" on the front and light blue denim jeans on the back, featuring elastic cuffs and a leather patch.
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Human Made, Post Archive Faction (PAF), Supreme, and More

Human Made, Post Archive Faction's first pop-up in the United States, Supreme x BLESS, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Lei Takanashi982 days ago
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Undercover x The North Face, Denim Tears x Offset, Supreme x Stone Island, and More

The best drops this week include collaborations between Undercover and The North Face, Denim Tears and Offset, and more.

Lei Takanashi996 days ago
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Gray hoodie with white floral patterns and a black hoodie with a UFO and stars design.
Style

The Best Hoodies to Buy This Fall

A roundup of some of the best hoodies to buy right now from brands like Denim Tears, Corteiz, Awake NY, Fear of God, and more.

Mike DeStefano1015 days ago
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Streetwear Power Ranking

The Complex Streetwear Power Ranking reflects which individuals have the most power in streetwear, from Tremaine Emory to Pharrell Williams to Yoon Ahn.

Mike DeStefano1040 days ago
A camo-patterned puffer jacket and a green Nike sneaker with a white swoosh are displayed side by side under "Complex Style Picks."
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Complex Style Picks: The 10 Best Finds from Bodega's Semi-Annual Sale

Great pieces from Stone Island, Undercover, Off-White, and Needles are currently deeply discounted for Bodega's semi-annual sale.

Lei Takanashi1057 days ago
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Best Style Releases This Week: Dior Tears, Fear of God x New Era, and More

From Dior Tears to Fear of God's latest collection of New Era fitteds, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mike DeStefano1101 days ago

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