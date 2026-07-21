10 Streetwear Brands Doing Workwear Right

Key Takeaways
- Workwear has become a core pillar of modern streetwear, moving from job sites into everyday fashion with canvas jackets, double-knee pants, and chore coats as staples.
- A mix of heritage and newer labels—like Carhartt WIP, BRUT, Fugazi, Randy’s Garments, Human Made, Stüssy, Big Willy, Hardstone, Fried Rice, and Menace—reinterpret classic work silhouettes with premium fabrics, graphics, and modern fits.
- From canvas jackets and carpenter pants to flannels and coveralls, these 10 brands are making stylish options to add a blue collar touch to your Fall 2026 wardrobe.
Workwear isn’t just for the job site and your blue collar uncle anymore. The rugged sub-genre of clothing has become a key pillar of streetwear and fashion at large. Thus, plenty of today’s top brands have made items like canvas work jackets and double knee carpenter pants a consistent part of their seasonal collections.
Some brands are doing workwear better than others. Whether you prefer veterans like Carhartt WIP or newcomers like Menace and Fugazi, these are the streetwear labels that you need to be tapping in with if you’re trying to add a bit of blue collar style to your fall wardrobe.
Shop the Workwear collection on Complex
Carhartt WIP
One Thing We Would Buy: OG Detroit Jacket Shady Green (Destroy Wash), $348
When you are pulling from over 130 years of history, it’s understandable why you are the best in class when it comes to streetwear brands doing workwear right. Carhartt WIP is the UK-born, more contemporary cousin of the heritage workwear label. Since 1994, it has been adding a modern edge to all of Carhartt’s iconic items, from double knee pants to Detroit jackets.
Fugazi
One Thing We Would Buy: Moving Blanket Work Jacket, $212
Fugazi is one of our favorite streetwear brands right now. One of the keys to its design language is the expert flips of classic logos. Quintessential streetwear. But its cut and sew offerings are the real stars of the show. Fugazi leans heavy into classic military and workwear silhouettes, but updates them with a fresh twist. One of the more recent examples is a take on the work jacket made out of reversible, speckled wool from its “Decoy” collection.
BRUT
One Thing We Would Buy: The Tools Pants, $185
Hailing from Paris and recently expanding to New York City, BRUT is making some of the best essentials on the market. What makes its pieces so great is its expertise in true vintage that informs all of the designs for its constantly-expanding inline offering. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of digging to find the perfect vintage chore coat or carpenter pants, these are great alternatives that you will definitely be able to get years of wear from.
Randy’s Garments
One Thing We Would Buy: Heavy Brushed Flannel 3-Pocket Work Shirt, $228
Randy’s has only been around since 2019, but it feels like a heritage label that’s been around for 50-plus years. That’s because the founder of the New York-based label, Brandon Portelli, did his research. As an added bonus, everything is made in New York’s Garment District, so you know the quality is on point.
MENACE
One Thing We Would Buy: Steel Embossed Canvas Hooded Jacket, $200
Menace is one of the best brands out of Los Angeles right now. It’s fun approach to workwear is a big reason why. The brand consistently takes classic silhouettes and upgrades them with fashion-forward details like steel grate and paisley embossing, vintage-inspired washes, metal rivets, and loud colors like baby pink. These aren’t your parents’ work jackets.
Human Made
One Thing We Would Buy: Denim Coverall Jacket, $645
Not only is NIGO one of the most important figures in streetwear history, he is also an obsessive collector of classic Americana items and apparel. His atelier is full of original Levi’s jeans and more often than not you’ll see him in head-to-toe denim. So, of course Human Made makes incredible denim pieces inspired by some of the best workwear ever made. Fun graphics like heart logos and animals make everything feel fresh, while still staying rooted in the quality craftsmanship of the past.
Stüssy
One Thing We Would Buy: Work Jacket Canvas, $195
Stüssy does everything well. You don’t last over 40 years in streetwear without executing at a high level. Among the staple items that Stüssy keeps on deck are a solid array of durable pieces like hooded canvas jackets and denim shirts. They also flip all of these familiar silhouettes with premium materials like leather and fun all-over prints from time to time if you are in search of something a bit more unique.
Big Willy
One Thing We Would Buy: Big Willy Jean, $250
Willy Chavarria has been in the fashion industry for decades, but his profile has soared over the past five years. As many successful designers do, it came time for Chavarria to release a more accessible diffusion line. Enter Big Willy. This is classic workwear to a T. Think short sleeve canvas work shirts and matching chinos. It the West Coast uniform in its purest form, down to the Pro Club logo flip featured across all of the items.
Hardstone
One Thing We Would Buy: Denim Carpenter Pants, $64.40
Don Toliver is having a huge 2026. Did you know he’s also behind a pretty impressive workwear line? Sharing a name with his 2024 album, Hardstone is produced with Guess and anchored by classic workwear pieces like raw denim carpenter pants, vests, and flannels.
Fried Rice
One Thing We Would Buy: Brush Camo Cargos, $225
Fried Rice is making some of the most inventive clothing in New York City right now. As unique as many of the pieces are, everything is rooted in the classic workwear silhouettes that we know and love like cargo pants, raw denim, and chore coats. If you want your workwear to also make a statement, look no further.