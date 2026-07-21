10 Streetwear Brands Doing Workwear Right

Workwear isn’t just for the job site and your blue collar uncle anymore. The rugged sub-genre of clothing has become a key pillar of streetwear and fashion at large. Thus, plenty of today’s top brands have made items like canvas work jackets and double knee carpenter pants a consistent part of their seasonal collections.

Some brands are doing workwear better than others. Whether you prefer veterans like Carhartt WIP or newcomers like Menace and Fugazi, these are the streetwear labels that you need to be tapping in with if you’re trying to add a bit of blue collar style to your fall wardrobe.