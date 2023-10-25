Best Style Releases This Week: Undercover x The North Face, Denim Tears x Offset, Supreme x Stone Island, and More
The best drops this week include collaborations between Undercover and The North Face, Denim Tears and Offset, and more.
While most of us are likely thinking about what to wear for Halloween, some of us got other priorities in mind. Why spend all that money on a costume when you can just scrap one together with whatever you got in your closet? Instead of going to Party City, use those hard-earned funds to buy some of these amazing releases from our favorite brands this week.
At long last, anyone who's been dying to get a pair of Denim Tears "Cotton Wreath" Levi's can pre-order a pair from the brand's latest collaboration with Offset. And if you're looking to elevate your winter wardrobe, The North Face has just dropped an outerwear collection with the revered Japanese fashion label Undercover. If you're looking for a statement piece to wear at an upcoming Halloween gathering, there's plenty of options from Supreme's latest collaboration with Stone Island.
Read on to find more details on these aforementioned releases and others from Palace, Dingyun Zhang, Awake NY, and more.
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy