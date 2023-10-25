Best Style Releases This Week: Undercover x The North Face, Denim Tears x Offset, Supreme x Stone Island, and More

The best drops this week include collaborations between Undercover and The North Face, Denim Tears and Offset, and more.

Oct 25, 2023
The North Face

While most of us are likely thinking about what to wear for Halloween, some of us got other priorities in mind. Why spend all that money on a costume when you can just scrap one together with whatever you got in your closet? Instead of going to Party City, use those hard-earned funds to buy some of these amazing releases from our favorite brands this week. 


At long last, anyone who's been dying to get a pair of Denim Tears "Cotton Wreath" Levi's can pre-order a pair from the brand's latest collaboration with Offset. And if you're looking to elevate your winter wardrobe, The North Face has just dropped an outerwear collection with the revered Japanese fashion label Undercover. If you're looking for a statement piece to wear at an upcoming Halloween gathering, there's plenty of options from Supreme's latest collaboration with Stone Island. 


Read on to find more details on these aforementioned releases and others from Palace, Dingyun Zhang, Awake NY, and more. 

The North Face

The North Face x Undercover

Supreme x Stone Island

Palace x Barbour

Palace Skateboards

Release Date: Oct. 27
Where to Buy It: PalaceSkateboards.com and Palace stores
Price: TBD

Palace has collaborated with the heritage British outerwear label Barbour for a collection that celebrates Barbour's iconic Bedale jacket. Palace's Barbour Bedale Wax Jacket boasts an oversized silhouette, hand-warmer pockets, tartan lining, and its iconic corduroy collar. This dry wax rendition of Barbour's beloved raincoat is available in a digitally printed camo or a black colorway. The jacket also boasts Palace logo zip pulls, gold Palace logo embroidery, and ribbed wind cuffs. Along with the Bedale, Palace also released its own take on Barbour's Camo Dom Quilted Jacket. The warm outerwear piece boasts classic diamond-quilting, a corduroy collar, a ring pull zip, and oversized flap pockets. The piece bears an orange liner and is available in the same colors as the Bedale. Lastly, there's a Fly Fishing Vest that features oversized flap pockets and co-branded logos. Two bucket hats and a dog coat crafted out of Barbour's dry waxed cotton will also be available. 

Denim Tears x Offset

SSENSE

SSENSE

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: XX.SSENSE.com
Price: $160-$4,200

SSENSE is still dropping exclusive product to celebrate its 20th anniversary with SSENSE XX. This week, SSENSE will release a Curves by Sean Brown floor candelabra and a pair of Brown Cut Out Jeans by Y/Project. Past drops, such as Gore-Tex Salomon XT-6 sneakers and a New Balance 1906R in exclusive SSENSE colorways, are still widely available.

Mitchell & Ness x Tats Cru

Mitchell & Ness

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: MitchellAndNess.com and authorized retailers
Price: TBD

Tats Cru is a legendary group of graffiti artists who went from painting MTA subway trains to becoming some of New York City's most recognized muralists. This week, they collaborated with Mitchell & Ness to create products that celebrate the start of the NBA season and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Teams in New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia are being blessed with Tats Cru's designs. All the apparel feature unique graffiti art of the city's skylines with other motifs that embrace the four core elements of hip-hop. 

Drake 'For All the Dogs' Merch

Drake

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: DrakeRelated.com
Price: $45-$225

Drake has just released merchandise to commemorate his latest studio album For All The Dogs. Four graphic T-shirts are currently available on his web-store along with a hoodie covered in colorful graphics. Additionally, Drake's luxury candle company—Better World Fragrance House—is now available on Ulta.com and will be sold in select Ulta Beauty stores starting in November. 

Dingyun Zhang

Dingyun Zhang

Release Date: Oct. 28
Where to Buy It: DingyunZhang.com
Price: TBD

After collaborating with Marni earlier this month, Dingyun Zhang returns with his own solo release. A Blue Reflex Helmet Bag, derived from his graduate collection from Central Saint Martins, is now available. The bag boasts an inflated exterior and parachute straps. Each bag comes with detachable eye panels made with velcro and snap fastening for convenient bag closure. The bag also includes two inner zipped pockets, is lined with nylon, and is wearable as both a tote bag and backpack. A reflective crystal microsphere coating makes it visibile in the dark. 

Awake NY

BAPE x Michael Jackson

Human Made x Blue Bottle Coffee

Via Blue Bottle Coffee

Release Date: Oct. 26
Where to Buy It: bluebottle.com
Price: $30-$265

Blue Bottle Coffee has restocked its collaboration with NIGO's Human Made. The drop consists of a hoodie, crewneck, long sleeve T-shirt, cap, key chain, and special coffee blends co-created with NIGO. Each items features its own mix of Human Made and Blue Bottle logos to mark the project. 

Bespoke Post x Schott NYC Roughout Leather Rancher Jacket

J-mayfotos / Via Schott NYC

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: bespokepost.com
Price: $750

Schott NYC has crafted a limited edition jacket with Bespoke Post dubbed the Roughout Leather Rancher Jacket. Inspired by service man's jackets from the 1930s, it is constructed of saddle colored cowhide that is reversed so that the suede is on the outside and leather is on the inside. The collar is made of veg tanned pebbled cowhide. 

Blue Bodega x SKAM

Aaron Maldonado/Blue Bodega

Release Date: Oct. 27
Where to Buy It: BlueBodegaNYC.com
Price: $50

The New York City-born lifestyle label, Blue Bodega, has collaborated with the graffiti writer SKAM for a run of solid resin sculptures. The "YOSKAM" is a scaled down barrier typically found around construction sites in New York, which are constantly tagged by graffiti writers. As shown in the example above, this piece is ripe for customization. The piece comes in orange or white colors and is ready to be written on or displayed. It could also function as a paperweight, a fingerboarding obstacle, a necklace holder, or anything else your heart desires.

Born X Raised x Fuerza Regida

Born X Raised

Release Date: Oct. 27
Where to Buy It: BornXRaised.com
Price: TBD

Born X Raised has teamed up with Mexican-American band Fuerza Regida for the ultimate West Coast collaboration. T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, and New Era fitted caps featuring Born X Raised and Fuerza Regida's respective logos are embellished with diamond “bust down” accents throughout. 


