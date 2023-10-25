Best Style Releases This Week: Undercover x The North Face, Denim Tears x Offset, Supreme x Stone Island, and More

The North Face

While most of us are likely thinking about what to wear for Halloween, some of us got other priorities in mind. Why spend all that money on a costume when you can just scrap one together with whatever you got in your closet? Instead of going to Party City, use those hard-earned funds to buy some of these amazing releases from our favorite brands this week.







At long last, anyone who's been dying to get a pair of Denim Tears "Cotton Wreath" Levi's can pre-order a pair from the brand's latest collaboration with Offset. And if you're looking to elevate your winter wardrobe, The North Face has just dropped an outerwear collection with the revered Japanese fashion label Undercover. If you're looking for a statement piece to wear at an upcoming Halloween gathering, there's plenty of options from Supreme's latest collaboration with Stone Island.





Read on to find more details on these aforementioned releases and others from Palace, Dingyun Zhang, Awake NY, and more.