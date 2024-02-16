'The Vince Staples Show’ Is Full of Great Streetwear
From Marni x Carhartt WIP coats to Denim Tears T-shirts, these are some of the best pieces worn throughout 'The Vince Staples Show.'
Have you started binging The Vince Staples Show on Netflix yet?
If not, make sure to use some of your downtime to check it out. It’s extremely funny. If you have, you may have also taken note of all of the great streetwear pieces that Vince Staples and the rest of the cast wore throughout the five-episode season.
In case you were wondering if you could get your hands on some of the items, we decided to do some of the hard work for you. Take a look at some of the best pieces worn in The Vince Staples Show, from Denim Tears T-shirts to classics like the “Playoffs” Air Jordan 11, below
Sign up for the
ComplexNewsletter
Your leading source for what’s now and what’s next in Music, Style, Sports, and Pop Culture.
By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to ourTerms of Service
andPrivacy Policy