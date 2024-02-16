'The Vince Staples Show’ Is Full of Great Streetwear

From Marni x Carhartt WIP coats to Denim Tears T-shirts, these are some of the best pieces worn throughout 'The Vince Staples Show.'

Feb 16, 2024
Via Netflix

Have you started binging The Vince Staples Show on Netflix yet? 


If not, make sure to use some of your downtime to check it out. It’s extremely funny. If you have, you may have also taken note of all of the great streetwear pieces that Vince Staples and the rest of the cast wore throughout the five-episode season. 


In case you were wondering if you could get your hands on some of the items, we decided to do some of the hard work for you. Take a look at some of the best pieces worn in The Vince Staples Show, from Denim Tears T-shirts to classics like the “Playoffs” Air Jordan 11, below

Via Netflix

Bstroy x Denim Tears Varsity Jacket

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 3
Where to Buy It: Archive Factory

A personal favorite of costume designer Neishea Lemle, Vince Staples briefly rocks this Bstroy x Denim Tears varsity jacket from their September 2022 collab to the family reunion in the third episode. The outerwear features a navy blue wool body, black and blue leather stripes around the shoulders, and contrasting pink co-branding on the left chest and across the back. If you’re looking for a statement piece to step out in before the temperatures start to rise again, this is the one.

Marni x Carhartt WIP Chore Coat

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 2
Where to Buy It: Grailed

This is probably the most notable piece worn in the entire series. The green floral Marni x Carhartt WIP chore coat was first released at the top of 2023. Vince Staples wears it in Episode 2 to visit a bank in hopes of receiving a business loan. He pairs it with some Maison Mihara Yasuhiro sneakers and a Louis Vuitton briefcase to really set things off. Of course, things go left and the bank ends up being held up by robbers who Vince happens to know from the neighborhood. What ensues make for the funniest episode of the series. According to the show's costume designer, dressing Vince in the loud statement piece for this setting was intentional.

"He's thinking he's doing something by coming in there in that versus how you see him throughout the rest of the season," says Lemle. "So that was intentional, too, to have him come in like, 'Hey, I'm suited and booted.' That is his idea of dressing up and trying to fit in."

Supervsn 'Third Eye' T-Shirt

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 1
Where to Buy It: supervsn.com

Vince Staples isn’t just wearing hyped-up collaborations throughout the entire show. In the pilot episode, he can be seen in a graphic T-shirt from Los Angeles streetwear brand Supervsn when he gets put in jail. The “Third Eye” graphic has become a signature for the brand. It’s also available on T-shirts in various colors besides the one Vince is wearing in the show, crewnecks, and denim overshirts.

"We always want to support our local brands, especially our local LA brands, and incorporate our Black designers as well," Lemle tells Complex. "Not everyone is aware of Supervsn, but we really love that brand. We really support Gavin [Mathieu]. He's always a great team player when it comes to wardrobe and giving us clothes for our shows."

Human Made Hoodie

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 4
Where to Buy It: StockX

NIGO’s Human Made also got shown some love in Episode 4 when Vince and his girlfriend take her brother and his friends to the amusement park. The purple hoodie features the brand’s heart logo stamped on the chest. It was part of Human Made’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, so you’ll have to hit the secondary market to score this one, but you can never go wrong with some gear from The General.

Denim Tears T-Shirt

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 4
Where to Buy It: StockX

Vince and Deja were the best dressed couple at Surf City in Episode 4. While he was rocking his Human Made hoodie, she wore a logo T-shirt from Tremaine Emory’s Denim Tears. The design features “Virginia” written in a collegiate-style arcing typeface with a floral Denim Tears logo laid over top of it. Dubbed the 1619 Tee, it references when the first African slaves arrived in Jamestown, Virginia in 1619. This one was a core offering from the brand for a long time, but unfortunately you’ll have to hit the aftermarket to scoop one up at this point.

Union Los Angeles Hoodie

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 1
Where to Buy It: N/A

At the conclusion of Episode 1, Vince Staples walks into his home and is greeted by his girlfriend Deja on the couch. This is when you get a closer look at his sweatshirt, a brown hoodie from iconic streetwear boutique Union complete with its Frontman logo on the chest. While the exact design is no longer available, there is still plenty of great inline apparel from Union Los Angeles worth checking out right now.

Off-White Brushed Mohair Knit Sweater

Graphic sweater with abstract design and various geometric shapes
Via GOAT

Appears in: Episode 2
Where to Buy It: GOAT

One of the best surprises in the entire show is when Vince Staples runs into Rick Ross at the bank while he's eating some lemon pepper wings from Wingstop. You can't buy all of the ice that Rick Ross is wearing in the scene, but you can snag the Off-White mohair sweater that he has on. The grey top features multicolored Off-White logos on the sleeves and back. It's from 2019 so you know it's that good Off-White. Long live Virgil Abloh. 

Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 “Rattan”

Via Nike

Appears in: Episode 1
Where to Buy It: Nike

This one isn’t as easy to spot. Blink and you may miss them. But you can see Vince rocking the “Rattan” Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2s while he's sitting in a jail cell in Episode 1. The collab dropped in February 2023. They stand out for their subtle baby blue branding hits and hemp uppers, a signature material used by Stüssy on a lot of its footwear collabs over the years. Luckily, these flew under the radar so you won’t need to rely on resell sites. You can still grab them from Nike’s web store for the retail price of $200.

Air Jordan 11 'Playoffs' and Nike Tech Fleece

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 2
Where to Buy It: StockX and Nike

Vince Staples’ footwear rotation doesn’t deviate much from classics like low-top Vans and Chucks, but some more highly-coveted sneakers did still make their way into The Vince Staples Show  by way of some other characters. One of the best examples is a pair of “Playoffs” Air Jordan 11s worn by the main bank robber in Episode 2. These never go out of style. And considering these are one of the best Air Jordans ever made, the resell value isn’t too bad on these either. He completes his all-black ensemble with none other than a full Nike Tech Fleece set because no matter what you're doing, you have to make sure you're comfortable, right? 

The Brooklyn Circus x Gap Rugby Sweater

Via Netflix

Appears in: Episode 5
Where to Buy It: N/A

When Vince Staples had to dress up a bit to speak to a classroom at his former school in Episode 5, he went with old reliable, The Gap. More specifically, he rocked a striped rugby sweater that was part of a 2023 collaboration with Ouigi Theodore’s The Brooklyn Circus. This exact piece is sold out, but you can still shop a few items via Gap’s website. If you want this one specifically, you may need to do some digging around eBay or Depop.

