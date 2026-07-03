A Bathing Ape

A Bathing Ape, commonly known as BAPE, is a Japanese streetwear brand founded in 1993 by designer NIGO. Recognizable for its Ape Head logo, Baby Milo T-shirts, 1st Camo print, and items like Shark hoodies with a zip-up hood that mimics a shark’s mouth. Its playful, cartoon-inspired graphics combined with premium materials and craftsmanship have made it a pivotal piece of global streetwear culture. BAPE’s rise in the early 2000s coincided with its integration into hip-hop and skateboarding communities, where limited-edition releases and high-profile collaborations with artists like Pharrell Williams and Kanye West helped establish the brand as a status symbol. Collectors often seek out the brand’s rare drops and partnerships, turning these pieces into coveted items within a tight-knit community that actively trades and showcases BAPE apparel.

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BAPE
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BAPE Launches Miami Flagship Store In City's Design District

The brand's signature Japanese design elements are seen throughout the shop, which opened March 7.

Jaelani Turner-Williams114 days ago
Two pairs of colorful sneakers: one blue and pink with a white star, the other orange and brown with an orange star.
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A Bathing Ape Bape Sta OS #1 Sneakers: How to Buy

The iconic streetwear silhouette is available now on Complex in four colorways.

Complex Staff208 days ago
Kai Cenat in a hoodie holding a chain with a colorful pendant, set against a pink background.
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Exclusive: Here's a First Look at New BAPE by KidSuper Campaign Starring Kai Cenat

Colm Dillane calls the A Super Ape collaboration a "surreal moment" as an artist.

Trace William Cowen466 days ago
Don Toliver x Road Bape Sta
Sneakers

Don Toliver's Bape Road Sta Collab Drops This Week

Here's how you can buy Don Toliver's patent leather Bape Road Sta.

Victor Deng597 days ago
Left: Person on stage performing with microphone. Right: Bejeweled figurine pendant
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ASAP Rocky Gets BAPE-Inspired Chain Modeled After His Rolling Loud Miami 2023 Outfit

Alex Moss New York gave their Instagram followers a close look at the Bathing Ape replica chain on Monday.

Jaelani Turner-Williams800 days ago
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Bape Sneakers on Display at Bape Store New York 2005
Sneakers

Nike Settles Bape Lawsuit

Bape will stop selling certain sneakers, change others, Nike says.

Brendan Dunne809 days ago
Sneakers

Bape Has a New Set of Sk8 Stas Releasing Tomorrow

Four colorways to choose from.

Victor Deng924 days ago
Style

OVO And Bape Team Up For Winter '23 Capsule Collection

OVO and Bape tapped OVO Sound artist Smiley to model their latest collab.

Kyle Parkinson968 days ago
bape michael jackson jacket
Style

Bape Unveils Limited Edition Jacket Inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”

The extremely limited run of jackets is part of a larger Michael Jackson collection launching this month.

Trace William Cowen997 days ago
Music

Kendrick Lamar Shares Photos of Japan Trip, Links Up With NIGO

The Compton rapper took to his burner account on Instagram to post photos of the BAPE founder.

Brad Callas1043 days ago
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A Bathing Ape and Anti Social Social Club Unveil 'Gran Turismo' Collabs

To celebrate the release of the new 'Gran Turismo' movie, the brands have collections en route.

Joe Price1071 days ago
Bape Soho Bape Sta Sneakers
Sneakers

Bape Lawyers Say Nike Offered Licensing Agreement in 2009

A new filing sheds light on the history of the dispute between Bape and Nike over the Bape Sta sneaker. Bape is seeking to have Nike's lawsuit dismissed.

Brendan Dunne1246 days ago
Original pair of yellow and red Bathing Ape Bape Sta
Sneakers

Nike Suing Bape Is 20 Years in the Making

Why did it take Nike so longer to sue Bape? Why did Nike finally bring a lawsuit against the iconic streetwear brand over its Bape Sta sneakers?

Brendan Dunne1267 days ago
Most Expensive Bearbricks Ever Sold
Style

The Most Expensive 1000% Bearbricks Ever Sold

Bearbricks are a worthy investment. From the Bape x Readymade Bearbrick to the Coco Chanel Bearbrick, here are some of the most expensive Bearbricks ever sold.

Gregory Babcock1290 days ago
aape-dr-martens-lead
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AAPE By BAPE®️ Pushes The Boundaries Of Streetwear With Collaborative Dr. Martens Shoe

AAPE, the bold sibling of Tokyo-born A Bathing Ape®️, has teamed up with long-time collaborator Dr. Martens to reimagine the classic 1461 shoe.

Sanj Patel1410 days ago
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