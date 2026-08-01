Nipsey Hussle's Estate Launch Prolific Apparel Line Ahead of Rapper's First Posthumous Album

Key Takeaways
- Nipsey Hussle’s estate has launched the Prolific apparel line through his Marathon Clothing brand, the first collection built entirely from archival photography and designed as a wearable timeline of his life and values.
- Heavyweight tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, and specialty pieces feature handwritten graphics, signature typography, and inspirational messaging that highlight Nipsey's independent grind, entrepreneurial mindset, and dedication to South Los Angeles.
- The drop arrives ahead of Prolific, a 15-track posthumous collaborative album with Bino Rideaux, out digitally August 14 with vinyl and cassette to follow, extending the legacy that’s already appeared on tracks with Jay-Z and Big Sean.
Nipsey Hussle's estate has unveiled a new apparel line that shares its name with the late rapper's upcoming posthumous album, Prolific.
Launched on Monday (July 27) through Nipsey's Marathon Clothing, it marks the first official clothing line built entirely around archival photography of Nipsey rather than the broader streetwear aesthetic that defined earlier Marathon Clothing drops.
"The family is proud to present the Prolific brand," the estate said in a statement. "Every piece was created with intention, using moments that reflect who Nipsey was and what he stood for. We're proud to finally share this collection with the world."
Where previous Marathon releases leaned into conventional streetwear, Prolific turns each garment into a piece of documentation. Handwritten graphics, signature typography, and inspirational messaging run throughout the line, with individual pieces touching on Nipsey's rise as an independent artist, his entrepreneurial thinking, and his commitment to South Los Angeles.
The line, which spans heavyweight T-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, crewnecks, zip-up jackets, hats, and specialty silhouettes, comes a few weeks ahead of the release of Nipsey Hussle's first-ever posthumous album.
Announced earlier this year with the release of lead single "Reckless," Prolific is a 15-track collaborative album, recorded with longtime collaborator Bino Rideaux. The project arrives digitally on August 14, with vinyl and cassette editions to follow.
The first Hussle and Rideaux project, No Pressure, was released in 2017. Hussle was tragically murdered two years later outside the former Marathon Clothing Store location in the Hyde Park/Crenshaw neighborhood on March 31, 2019. The Grammy-winning artist was 33 years old.
Since his death, Hussle’s posthumous vocals have been on songs with Jay-Z ("What It Feels Like") and Big Sean ("Deep Reverence").