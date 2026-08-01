Nipsey Hussle's Estate Launch Prolific Apparel Line Ahead of Rapper's First Posthumous Album

Nipsey Hussle's estate has unveiled a new apparel line that shares its name with the late rapper's upcoming posthumous album, Prolific.

Launched on Monday (July 27) through Nipsey's Marathon Clothing, it marks the first official clothing line built entirely around archival photography of Nipsey rather than the broader streetwear aesthetic that defined earlier Marathon Clothing drops.

"The family is proud to present the Prolific brand," the estate said in a statement. "Every piece was created with intention, using moments that reflect who Nipsey was and what he stood for. We're proud to finally share this collection with the world."

Where previous Marathon releases leaned into conventional streetwear, Prolific turns each garment into a piece of documentation. Handwritten graphics, signature typography, and inspirational messaging run throughout the line, with individual pieces touching on Nipsey's rise as an independent artist, his entrepreneurial thinking, and his commitment to South Los Angeles.

The line, which spans heavyweight T-shirts, long sleeves, hoodies, crewnecks, zip-up jackets, hats, and specialty silhouettes, comes a few weeks ahead of the release of Nipsey Hussle's first-ever posthumous album.