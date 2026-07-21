Tetsu Nishiyama’s Buffer Drops ‘The Land Before Time’ T-Shirt Collection

Launching on Saturday, July 25, exclusively at buffering.jp , the three-piece T-shirt collection approaches the iconic film through Buffer’s signature IP-as-artifact design language. Rather than a standard logo-slapped brand tie-in, Buffer describes the project as fan fiction rendered in cotton—building a rich, imagined universe around the franchise rather than simply licensing its assets.

Buffer, the Tokyo-based label helmed by creative director Tetsu Nishiyama under HUMAN MADE , is turning the 1988 animated classic The Land Before Time into its latest nostalgia-fueled apparel release.

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, the original 1988 film grew into a massive 14-movie franchise and left a lasting cultural imprint (complete with Diana Ross's iconic theme song, "If We Hold On Together").

For Nishiyama—who founded the pioneering streetwear imprint WTAPS in 1996 after starting Forty Percent Against Rights in 1993—Buffer represents a platform for storytelling through retro pop culture. Since launching the label in April 2026, Buffer has already touched on Spielberg’s E.T. as well as classic SEGA titles like Zaxxon and Shinobi.

True to the brand's mission, Buffer anchors its pricing against 1980s and 1990s standards to keep pieces accessible to high-school-aged fans and young collectors. It operates as a dynamic division under NIGO-founded parent company HUMAN MADE Inc., which recently made history as the first streetwear brand to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The Buffer The Land Before Time capsule collection drops Saturday, July 25, at buffering.jp/en.