Best Style Releases This Week: Human Made, Post Archive Faction, Supreme, and More

Human Made, Post Archive Faction's first pop-up in the United States, Supreme x BLESS, and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup.

Nov 08, 2023
Supreme New York

ComplexCon is on the horizon and we can't contain our excitement. Don't worry. There's still plenty of time to pick some tickets up. But if you're itching to find some new drops happening even sooner, there are a lot of amazing releases to consider this week.

This weekend, Human Made and Post Archive Faction are coming to in New York City to open pop-up stores with tons of exclusive merch. Supreme is releasing a pair of sweatpant-jeans and other abstract streetwear with the German design studio BLESS. Adidas is also releasing more Sambas with Wales Bonner

Check out details on all these releases and others from Menace, NOCTA, Awake NY, and more below.

Human Made

Human Made

Release Date: Nov. 9
Where to Buy It: HumanMade.jp and Human Made's pop-up in New York City
Price: Approximately $22-$438

NIGO's Human Made label has two exciting drops this week. One is a collaboration with KAWS, which is centered on denim jackets and pants adorned with KAWS’ signature graphics. Other standouts include chore coats and button-up shirts boasting all-over animal prints. Hoodies, sweatshirts, T-shirts, bags, bandanas, and a pin set round out the assortment. Human Made fans in New York City will have the opportunity to buy the KAWS release at the brand's first pop-up store in New York City along with other exclusives. Collaborations with Blue Bottle Coffee and Victor Victor Worldwide will be available. Exclusive graphic T-shirts commemorating the opening of the pop-up will also be up for grabs.

Supreme x BLESS

Post Archive Faction

Menace Los Angeles

Adidas x Wales Bonner

Adidas x Wales Bonner
Adidas

Release Date: Nov. 8
Where to Buy It: Adidas.com via Confirmed and select retailers
Price: $20-$330

Adidas Originals and Wales Bonner return with another collaborative collection for Fall/Winter 2023. Again, Bonner reinterprets Adidas' athletic codes with refined and elegant takes on its archive. Standouts include nylon windbreaker tops with asymmetrical snap button collars and knit tracksuit sets. All the apparel is available in unisex styles. Of course, the marquee pieces from the collection are new colorways of Wales Bonner Sambas, which incorporate luxurious faux pony hair uppers and gum soles.

NOCTA

NOCTA

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: NOCTA.com and Nike SNKRS
Price: $100-$175

Drake and Nike have just unveiled a NOCTA Basketball collection with a campaign that stars Kevin Durant. NOCTA Basketball includes a wide range of performance apparel and complimentary off-court silhouettes. Standouts include a lightweight basketball jersey and a water-repellant Sideline Jacket that's lined with polyester and boasts Primaloft-filled sleeves.

Awake NY x Happy Socks

Stüssy x Levi's

Stüssy/Levi's

Release Date: Nov. 10
Where to Buy It: Levi.com, the Levi’s App, select Levi’s stores, Stussy.com, select Stüssy chapter stores, and select Dover Street Market locations
Price: TBD

Stüssy will pay homage to its home state of California by releasing a collaboration with Levi’s. Stüssy’s signature design aesthetic graces Levi’s garments, which all feature a custom jacquard fabric that looks like the classic graffiti "S." The assortment features a range of trucker jackets and jeans available in three colorways: black, brown, and pink. Each piece was finished with two-tone garment dyes, which provide a one-of-a-kind result and a washed vintage feel.

Living Proof

Off-White

Off-White

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Off-White stores in Milan, Paris, New York, Miami, Las Vegas, and off---white.com
Price: $250-$495

Off-White has released a limited edition capsule collection that celebrates its flagship stores locations. The Off-White "KIT" collection, which is only available until Friday, includes T-shirts, hoodies, and New Era caps dedicated to the cultural epicenters of each Off-White flagship. The merchandise is also being sold at a lower price point to address younger Off-White fans.

Huf x Toyota

SupremeBest Style Releases To KnowHuman MadeKawsNigoGrailedAdidasGrace Wales BonnerWales BonnerNoctaAwake-NyStussyLevi's Vintage ClothingLevisOff-White

Latest in Style