Design Museum Unveils Final NIGO x Nike Apparel Drop

Available Thursday (July 9) through the museum's online shop and physical store on Kensington High Street, the completed NIGO x Nike x The Design Museum apparel collection is exclusive to the museum shop and was created to coincide with NIGO's first museum retrospective.

The Design Museum has released the remaining pieces from its exclusive NIGO x Nike apparel collaboration.

The lineup includes a hoodie, sweater, T-shirt, beanie, and baseball caps offered in red and yellow colorways. Each item features a redesigned version of the Nike logo that combines the signature Swoosh with NIGO's name in bold lettering.

Thursday’s release completes the apparel rollout that followed the exclusive NIGO x Nike Air Force 1 launch held at the museum when the exhibition opened in May.

The apparel collection serves as an extension of the Design Museum exhibition, "NIGO: From Japan with Love," which runs through Oct. 4 and traces more than three decades of the Japanese designer's career.

The exhibition features more than 700 objects, including hundreds from NIGO's personal archive, documenting his influence across fashion, music, design, and collecting.

It also examines his collaborations with Nike alongside other major brands and presents limited edition clothing, footwear, and related artifacts connected to that partnership.