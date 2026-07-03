Hip Hop 50

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Music

Joe Budden Says Future Is Dire for Hip-Hop Artists and 'All of the Musicians Are Broke' or Will Be Very Soon

Budden clarified that his "bad times ahead" predictions aren't just about Cardi B and the so-called "girl rapper wave," but the industry at large.

Jaelani Turner-Williams863 days ago
Music

Missy Elliott Talks Battle With Anxiety, Graves' Disease Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

On Thursday, the "Work It" rapper spoke to '<i>Good Morning America's'</i> Robin Roberts to discuss the honor, her musical journey and her health struggles.

Jaelani Turner-Williams988 days ago
Music

Cam'ron Thanks Nas for 'Looking Past All the Sh*t We Went Through' With Hip-Hop 50 Concert Invite

In 2002, Esco dissed Killa Cam in a rant on Hot 97 that kicked off the beef between them.

Mark Elibert1052 days ago
Music

Canadian Artists Explain The First Time They Heard Hip-Hop

Complex Canada asked a selection of Canadian artists of various ages when they first discovered hip-hop. Here’s what they said.

Karen Bliss1052 days ago
Sports

NBA Stars And Their Rapper Equivalents 2023

LeBron is Drake? MJ is Jay-Z? For hip-hop's 50th anniversary, we curated a list of NBA players and their rap equivalents.

Zion Olojede1057 days ago
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Music

Rostrum Records Releases 'Top Shelf 1988' Documentary With Biz Markie, Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte, and More

Rostrum Records is celebrating its 20th anniversary and hip-hop's 50th anniversary with the new documentary.

tara mahadevan1074 days ago
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Music

Sei Less Celebrates Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary With New Menu Inspired by Jay-Z, Nas, Cardi B, and More

According to founder Dara Mirjahangiry, the goal with the menu is to pay tribute to "a multigenerational group of New York City hip-hop artists."

Trace William Cowen1081 days ago

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