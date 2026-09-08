Karen Bliss
Joined December 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Canadian Artists Explain The First Time They Heard Hip-Hop
Complex Canada asked a selection of Canadian artists of various ages when they first discovered hip-hop. Here’s what they said.
Karen Bliss1114 days ago
Karen Bliss1149 days ago
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Toronto’s Sage Harris Hangs Upside Down to Sing in New “Meds” Video
The Toronto artist and barbershop owner attempts to break a world record for longest time spent singing upside down in his new live video for "Meds."
Karen Bliss1949 days ago