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Karen Bliss

Joined December 2020 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

Canadian Artists Explain The First Time They Heard Hip-Hop

Complex Canada asked a selection of Canadian artists of various ages when they first discovered hip-hop. Here’s what they said.

Karen Bliss1114 days ago

50 Canadians Who Shaped Canadian Hip-Hop: 10 Early Trailblazers

Karen Bliss1149 days ago
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Toronto’s Sage Harris Hangs Upside Down to Sing in New “Meds” Video

The Toronto artist and barbershop owner attempts to break a world record for longest time spent singing upside down in his new live video for "Meds."

Karen Bliss1949 days ago

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