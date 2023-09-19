She’s An Artist With No Limit: Marshall Celebrates Rapper TiaCorine

The Winston-Salem, NC native got a lot of practice figuring out who she was as an artist during her college years, by performing, and meeting other creative minds who helped her refine her unique sound. Eventually, TiaCorine got the world’s attention with her first viral moment in 2020, when her 2018 song, “Lotto,” began making its lightning rounds on social media. One of Houston’s latest lyricists hopped on the remix the following year, and her ascent to stardom was solidified. She used that foundation to continue experimenting on her third album, I Can’t Wait, which was released last fall. It fuses hip-hop, pop, and alternative rock. On “Freaky T,” which features a fellow female rapper on the remix, TiaCorine channels an influential hip-hop sound and spits over a mellow rap groove while talking her smack.

But don’t forget, TiaCorine’s an eclectic artist that’s taken inspiration from everywhere. You can hear her self-described trap-alternative influences on songs like “Pink” and “Rockstar.”

“When I'm doing my alternative bag, it's still hip-hop in there. Even when I do my rock songs, that hip-hop cadence always carries it into the alternative sound. It’s very intuitive,” she says, citing one of America’s favorite 2000s female punk rockers, the leader of one of hip-hop’s biggest crews, and the only artist to rap and cry at the same time as some of her favorite artists. “I don’t think my music would be what it is without hip-hop. It’s very fluid. When I hear alternative sounds, I can still hear that sound like they're rapping. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s a feeling, [but] the biggest connection [between hip-hop and rock] is the instruments and the attitude of not caring what anyone has to think.”