Missy Elliott Talks Battle With Anxiety, Graves' Disease Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

It still hasn't hit Missy Elliott that she's the first female rapper to receive a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.
On Thursday, the "Work It" rapper spoke to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts to discuss the honor, her musical journey and her health struggles.
Despite being a lyrical powerhouse, Elliott confessed to having anxiety, notably while being a surprise guest during Katy Perry's Super Bowl XLIX performance in 2016. The rapper was admitted to the emergency room just hours before the performance and felt that the experience was timely to discuss as society is more accepting about the topic. "Because you realize… 'Hey, it's a lotta people that suffer from anxiety,'" she said in the wide-ranging interview.
Towards the end of the 7-minute segment, Elliott also detailed her 2008 diagnosis of Graves' disease, which she says "broke down my whole nervous system." The diagnosis came in 2008 when Elliott almost wrecked her car while having tremors.
The 4-time Grammy-winner recalled when R&B vocalist Monica visited her to work on music while she experienced a flare-up. "I couldn't even hold a pencil," Elliott shared. "She wrote the lyrics out for me… I felt helpless."
Elliott also dicussed aspects of her origin story.
Formerly known as Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, the Virginia native shared that the moniker was given to her by fellow rapper Magoo of the duo Timbaland & Magoo.
"He named me that," Elliott shared. "He said, 'It was a crime to have as many talents as I had.'"
The name manifested into Elliott's legendary career, which she originally planned to have since childhood, saying that she always dreamed of being a "superstar." "I never wavered. I never changed. I said it every time."
Now, Elliott's "superstar" status is sealed, as the 52-year-old joins fellow Rock Hall 2023 inductees like Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and more.
The rapper said "words cannot describe" how honored she feels about the prestigious honor, tied to Hip Hop 50 (the genre's unofficial founder DJ Kool Herc is also being inducted).
At the upcoming Rock Hall 2023 induction ceremony, which takes place on Friday, Queen Latifah will introduce Elliott at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Also attending the event is Elliott's mother, Patricia Elliott, who's never seen the artist perform live.
"She's never been to a show because, you know, I had some little words I didn't ever want her to hear," the rapper admitted. "And so she's comin' for the first time."
As for advice Elliott would give her younger self? "I would tell her, 'You know what? There is a bright future for you, and keep goin'.'"
She added, "That girl knew too – that she had somethin' that was different and unique."