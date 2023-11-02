Missy Elliott Talks Battle With Anxiety, Graves' Disease Ahead of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Elliott also dicussed aspects of her origin story.

Formerly known as Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott, the Virginia native shared that the moniker was given to her by fellow rapper Magoo of the duo Timbaland & Magoo.

"He named me that," Elliott shared. "He said, 'It was a crime to have as many talents as I had.'"

The name manifested into Elliott's legendary career, which she originally planned to have since childhood, saying that she always dreamed of being a "superstar." "I never wavered. I never changed. I said it every time."

Now, Elliott's "superstar" status is sealed, as the 52-year-old joins fellow Rock Hall 2023 inductees like Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and more.

The rapper said "words cannot describe" how honored she feels about the prestigious honor, tied to Hip Hop 50 (the genre's unofficial founder DJ Kool Herc is also being inducted).

At the upcoming Rock Hall 2023 induction ceremony, which takes place on Friday, Queen Latifah will introduce Elliott at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. Also attending the event is Elliott's mother, Patricia Elliott, who's never seen the artist perform live.

"She's never been to a show because, you know, I had some little words I didn't ever want her to hear," the rapper admitted. "And so she's comin' for the first time."

As for advice Elliott would give her younger self? "I would tell her, 'You know what? There is a bright future for you, and keep goin'.'"

She added, "That girl knew too – that she had somethin' that was different and unique."