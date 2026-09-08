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Latoya Elle

Joined March 2023 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories

10 R&B And Rap Artists From Alberta To Add To Your Playlist

10 R&amp;B and rap artists from Alberta that show the West has great music to offer.

Latoya Elle1162 days ago
Brampton artist spitty outside

Brampton Artist Ambassador Spitty Looks to Build Up His Hometown: 'That's How The Culture Really Starts'

Brampton rapper Spitty is taking his aspirations to build the creative community to new heights in his new position as Artist Ambassador in his hometown.

Latoya Elle1276 days ago

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