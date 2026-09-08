Latoya Elle
Joined March 2023 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
Latoya Elle1142 days ago
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10 R&B And Rap Artists From Alberta To Add To Your Playlist
10 R&B and rap artists from Alberta that show the West has great music to offer.
Latoya Elle1162 days ago
Brampton Artist Ambassador Spitty Looks to Build Up His Hometown: 'That's How The Culture Really Starts'
Brampton rapper Spitty is taking his aspirations to build the creative community to new heights in his new position as Artist Ambassador in his hometown.
Latoya Elle1276 days ago