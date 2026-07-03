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Florida's IMG Academy Fined $1.72M for Accepting Cartel-Linked Tuition Payments
Sports

Florida's IMG Academy Fined $1.72M Over Cartel-Linked Tuition Payments

Two students, six-figure tuition payments, and missed sanctions checks pulled IMG Academy into a federal narcotics investigation.

Bernadette Giacomazzo149 days ago
Ex-SC Linebacker Debo Williams Gives Inspiring Palmyra Football Speech Before Gettysburg Victory
Sports

Ex-SC Linebacker Debo Williams Gives Inspiring Palmyra Football Speech Before Gettysburg Victory

'Our football program is so appreciative of being able to have Debo Williams speak to them,' said Palmyra head coach Chris Pavone.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Crime scene tape.
Life

Mass Shooting at Mississippi Homecoming Football Game Leaves 4 Dead and 12 Injured

An 18-year-old has been taken in for questioning after the incident at Leland High School.

Jaelani Turner-Williams279 days ago
Jay-Z.
Sports

Jay-Z Classic Gets Chattanooga Football Remake for Team Hype Video Aimed at Rivals

Ahead of their big showdown, McCallie and Baylor, two private schools in Tennessee, have shared competing hype videos.

Trace William Cowen287 days ago
A man with short curly hair and a serious expression against a plain background.
Life

Fake Football Recruiting Scheme: Georgia Man Accused of Scamming Thousands From Families

Malcolm Walker is facing multiple charges for allegedly scamming families across the East Coast.

Mark Elibert345 days ago
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Brandon Jacobs at a Giants game clapping
Sports

Former NFL Running Back Brandon Jacobs Admits He Did Cocaine Before a High School Game

The former Giants player revealed that he scored an eye-popping number of touchdowns after doing cocaine before a high school game.

Trey Alston713 days ago
Sports

White High School Athlete Noah Knigga’s Last Name Sparks Reactions

The teenager is dual sport athlete at Lawrenceburg High School in Indiana and has heard from eight different schools to play college football.

Mark Elibert920 days ago
Sports

How Aaliyah's Tragic Death Motivated LeBron James to Play Football in High School

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst claims the four-time NBA MVP was “not going to live his life being afraid” following the death of one of his favorite singers.

Jose Martinez1010 days ago
Sports

High School Football Coach Arrested After Allegedly Punching Player in Stomach on Live TV

A high school football game in the Atlanta area took a shocking turn and ended with a coach being taken into custody.

Alex Ocho1054 days ago
Football Players Hospitalized After Coach Allegedly Made Them Do 400 Pushups
Sports

High School Football Players Hospitalized After Coach Allegedly Had Them Do Hundreds of Push-Ups

Officials say Texas man John Harrell, Rockwall-Heath High School's head football coach, has been suspended. A third party is now investigating the matter.

Joshua Espinoza1281 days ago
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Crowd Flees As 3 People Are Shot At Televised High School Football Game
Life

Three Wounded in Shooting Outside HS Football Game

Video shows spectators fleeing the stadium as gunfire erupts. Authorities say they've yet to make any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Joshua Espinoza1378 days ago
10 H.S. Students Charged In Football Hazing, Sex Assault Case
Life

10 High School Football Players Charged in Sexual Assault, Hazing Case

Authorities say some of the incidents occurred on campus and were captured on video. The team's head coach resigned shortly after the footage surfaced.

Joshua Espinoza1393 days ago
Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash
Sports

Supreme Court Rules Fired High School Football Coach Had Right to Pray After Games

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a former Washington state high school football coach had the right to lead his team in prayer after games.

Brad Callas1481 days ago
Ohio Department of Education concludes investigation into Bishop Sycamore
Sports

Bishop Sycamore Officially Deemed ‘Not a School’ in Ohio Department of Education Investigation

The Ohio Department of Education has released its investigation into Bishop Sycamore, which went viral this fall after fooling ESPN into airing a game.

Brad Callas1673 days ago
Oxford HS shooting victim, Tate Myre
Sports

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Tens of thousands have signed a petition calling on school officials to rename Oxford High School's stadium after 16-year-old shooting victim Tate Myre.

Joshua Espinoza1689 days ago
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quarterback throws for eight touchdowns
Sports

High School Quarterback Records 8 Touchdowns After Losing Mother to Breast Cancer Day Before

A day after losing his mother to breast cancer, Alex Brown, the quarterback for New Jersey's Red Bank Catholic Caseys, had the game of his life.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1703 days ago
Empty high school football field.
Sports

Maine High School Cancels Football Season Following Investigation Into Hazing Incident Involving Sex Toy

Brunswick High School has fired its head football coach after a student athlete allegedly had a sex toy forced into his mouth during a retreat.

Joshua Espinoza1744 days ago

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