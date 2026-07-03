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NAACP Demands Action After Indiana High School Basketball Team Screams N-Word at Rivals
Sports

Student Broadcaster Uses Racial Slur During Indiana Playoff Game, NAACP Demands Action

From Penn vs. Riley to viral clips and NAACP demands, how a live broadcast incident involving a racial slur sparked wider scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo108 days ago
A woman with braided hair and a neutral expression, wearing a brown and white top, is looking slightly to the side.
Life

Texas Mom Says Fake ‘OnlyFans’ Photo of Her Was Shown at High School Game: ‘Ruining My Life'

Woman Says Fake OnlyFans Photo of Her Shown at High School Game is ‘Ruining My Life' 

Alex Ocho149 days ago
A basketball coach appears to pull a player's ponytail during a game. The scene is on a basketball court.
Sports

High School Basketball Coach Fired, Apologizes After Pulling Player’s Ponytail

The coach has since been let go and apologized for the incident.

Mark Elibert481 days ago
LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey on a basketball court, focused during a game.
Sports

LeBron James Wants to See Footage of High School Player's Record-Setting 102-Point Game

King James was in disbelief at Nick Khatchikian's accomplishment.

Trey Alston539 days ago
Noah Scurry
Sports

High School Basketball Star Noah Scurry Killed Outside Home

He was shot and killed on his way to school.

Trey Alston546 days ago
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Sports

White High School Athlete Noah Knigga’s Last Name Sparks Reactions

The teenager is dual sport athlete at Lawrenceburg High School in Indiana and has heard from eight different schools to play college football.

Mark Elibert920 days ago
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Sports

NBA, NBPA Expected to Eliminate 'One-and-Done' Rule in Next CBA

The NBA and NBPA are considering lowering the draft eligibility age from 19 to 18, which would eliminate the long-standing one-and-done rule.

Brad Callas1397 days ago
Mcdonald's All-American Aaliyah Gayles
Sports

USC Women’s Basketball Recruit Aaliyah Gayles Shot at House Party, Undergoes Emergency Surgeries (UPDATE)

Aaliyah Gayles, a five-star USC women's basketball recruit, was hospitalized on Saturday after she was shot multiple times at a house party in Las Vegas.

Brad Callas1551 days ago
Ye Donda Academy merch
Style

Kanye West Releases New Donda Academy Merch to Commemorate 'Slam' Cover

Kanye West revealed the new merchandise to commemorate Donda Academy gracing the cover of 'Slam' Magazine in their latest issue, which is available now.

Jordan Rose1635 days ago
high school basketball player punch
Sports

High School Basketball Player Arrested After Video Shows Him Punching Opponent During Postgame Handshakes (UPDATE)

Footage of the incident shows the Carlisle Wildcats player hitting a member of his Nevada opponents, when the two teams exchanged handshakes after the game.

tara mahadevan1689 days ago
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Empty Class Room.
Life

North Carolina High School Teacher Killed During Shootout With Mexican Drug Cartel

A high school teacher from North Carolina was fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with members of a Mexican drug cartel alongside his brother-in-law.

Jose Martinez1920 days ago
Basketball
Sports

Indiana High School Basketball Coach Fired After Throwing Chair During Game

Nick Moore announced he was "relieved" of his coaching duties Monday, just days after he was filmed throwing a chair onto the court during the fourth quarter.

Joshua Espinoza1991 days ago
Top Class trailer
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Watch the Trailer for the LeBron-Produced Docuseries 'Top Class' on Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

The docuseries chronicles the Sierra Canyon School basketball team as they strive to secure a third consecutive state championship title.

Joshua Espinoza2009 days ago
The Seattle Storm pose for a picture after winning the WNBA Championship
Sports

WNBA Players Rally Behind High School Hoopers Suspended for Wearing Black Lives Matter Shirts

Girls Talk Sports reported that the WNBA is standing in solidarity with two high school student-athletes from American Heritage School in Delray Boca, Florida.

Xavier Hamilton2042 days ago
Zaire Wade of Sierra Canyon High School
Sports

Dwyane Wade Takes Shots at Sierra Canyon's Coach Over Son's Lack of Playing Time

Dwyane Wade's son, Zaire Wade, transferred to Sierra Canyon in 2019.

Xavier Hamilton2319 days ago
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police car
Life

Video Shows New Jersey High School Basketball Team Attacking Their Coach After Game (UPDATE)

Several junior varsity boys basketball players attacked their coach after a game Tuesday night.

Philip Lewis2352 days ago

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