College Football

Every fall, college football transforms campuses and towns into vibrant hubs of rivalry and tradition, with iconic matchups like the Iron Bowl and the Red River Showdown drawing intense regional passion. Beyond the gridiron, fans engage deeply with game-day rituals like tailgating and marching band performances, making each weekend a cultural event that extends far beyond the sport itself. College football’s unique place in American sports culture is rooted in these communal experiences and the cyclical excitement of the season—from regular games to conference championships and the College Football Playoff. Its blend of tradition, competition, and community spirit keeps fans coming back year after year, making it a defining element of fall in many parts of the country.

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Judge Dismisses Rape Case Against BYU Football Player Parker Kingston
Sports

BYU Football Star Parker Kingston’s Rape Charge Dismissed

The felony rape charge is gone for now, but not necessarily for good: what the dismissal without prejudice means for Parker Kingston, the accuser and BYU football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Deion Sanders's Disappointing Colorado Season May Leave His Son 'Out of a Job'
Sports

Deion Sanders Jr. Jokes Colorado Needs to Win or He’ll Be ‘Out of a Job’

The comment came during a Well Off Media recruiting discussion as Colorado looks to rebound from a 3-9 season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Vanderbilt Football is $2M in the Hole after Diego Pavia Investment
Sports

Vanderbilt Spent Millions on Diego Pavia — Now Its Freshman QB Could Cost Even More

How Vanderbilt’s $2M NIL gamble on Diego Pavia reshaped the program — and why its freshman QB might be even more expensive.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago
Lane Kiffin speaks at a press conference as he is introduced as the new head football coach of the LSU Tigers.
Sports

LSU Head Coach Lane Kiffin Fuels Ole Miss Rivalry With Remarks About School's Recruiting Issues

Kiffin announced his decision to join LSU before the conclusion of his sixth season as head coach of Ole Miss.

Jose Martinez67 days ago
Lane Kiffin Explains Why He Took a $91M Contract: 'No Segregation'
Sports

Lane Kiffin Explains His $91M LSU Move After Messy Ole Miss Exit

Inside Kiffin’s polarizing jump from Ole Miss to LSU, and how race, recruiting, and a $91M bet on Baton Rouge reshaped his college football legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
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College Football Star Ahmad Hardy Shot During Mississippi Concert
Sports

Missouri Star Ahmad Hardy Shot at Mississippi Concert, Listed in Stable Condition

Details remain scarce, but the All-SEC star is alert and recovering as the college football world rallies around him after the Mississippi shooting.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Former Alabama Crimson Tide Player Luther Davis Pleads Guilty to Fraud
Sports

Ex-Alabama Player Luther Davis Pleads Guilty in $20M NFL Identity Theft Scheme

A players’ union tip exposed an alleged $20M scheme in which stolen NFL identities were used to secure loans, real estate, and luxury purchases.

Bernadette Giacomazzo78 days ago
Paige Shiver Reveals She Had an Abortion After Getting Pregnant by Sherrone Moore
Sports

Paige Shiver Speaks on Pregnancy With Sherrone Moore: 'Not Love at All'

Inside her GMA interview, Shiver details the high-risk pregnancy, medical advice to terminate, and what she now says about Sherrone Moore and power, love, and fear.

Bernadette Giacomazzo84 days ago
(L-R) Sherrone Moore and Paige Shiver.
Sports

Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Claims Former U-M Coach Had 'Complete Control' Over Her

Paige Shiver has broken her silence one week after Moore was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Jose Martinez85 days ago
A parachutist descends with an American flag near a large screen displaying "VIRGINIA TECH" as a crowd watches below.
Sports

Skydiver Gets Stuck on Scoreboard at Virginia Tech Spring Game

The planned pregame stunt turned tense as the parachuter dangled above the field for nearly 20 minutes before rescue.

Mark Elibert89 days ago
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Toosii with dreadlocks and sunglasses wears a white T-shirt and large silver necklaces against a tiled wall.
Sports

Toosii Joins LSU Football Roster as Freshman Wide Receiver

Toosii has joined the LSU football roster as a freshman wide receiver, stepping away from his music career to pursue Division I football.

Mark Elibert111 days ago
Ex-Syracuse QB Rex Culpepper Dead at 28 After ATV Accident
Sports

Rex Culpepper, Former Syracuse QB and Cancer Survivor, Dead at 28

The tragic weekend accident, fiancée Savanna Morgan’s emotional tribute, and how the former Orange QB’s resilience left a lasting legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Judge Rules Against Shilo Sanders in Bankruptcy Case
Sports

Judge Denies Shilo Sanders’ Bid to Dismiss Bankruptcy Lawsuit

Judge allows $250K NIL dispute tied to Shilo Sanders’ bankruptcy case to move forward as his $11M debt fight continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Sherrone Moore's Alleged Affair Partner Loses Michigan Contract
Sports

Sherrone Moore’s Alleged Affair Partner No Longer Working at Michigan

A Michigan staff member tied to the controversy involving former football coach Sherrone Moore is no longer working for the university.

Bernadette Giacomazzo134 days ago
Lou Holtz.
Sports

Lou Holtz, Legendary Notre Dame Football Coach, Dead at 89

Holtz was responsible for leading the Fighting Irish to its last national title in 1988.

Jose Martinez135 days ago
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Diego Pavia is Getting Coached by Johnny Manziel—But His NFL Prospects Don't Look Good
Sports

Diego Pavia Says Johnny Manziel Is Mentoring Him Ahead of NFL Draft Amid Questions About His Future

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia says Johnny Manziel has been helping him navigate the NFL draft process while scouts debate his pro potential.

Bernadette Giacomazzo135 days ago
Deion Sanders wearing a headset, sunglasses, and a "Buffaloes" shirt, with a CU Buffalos logo hat, stands on a field.
Sports

Colorado Quarterback Dominiq Ponder Dies in Crash at Age 23, Deion Sanders Confirms

Deion Sanders mourned the death of Colorado QB Dominiq Ponder, 23, who died after a fatal car accident.

Mark Elibert138 days ago
Warren Sapp Parts Ways with Deion Sanders at Colorado State
Sports

Warren Sapp Steps Down From Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff at Colorado

The Pro Football Hall of Famer resigned after two seasons in Boulder, citing other opportunities as Colorado navigates staff changes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo139 days ago

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