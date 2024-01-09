White High School Athlete Noah Knigga’s Last Name Sparks Hilarious Reactions

High school athlete Noah Knigga has finally explained how to pronounce his last name, and it's not what people thought it was when he first went viral.

On Sunday, the athlete and his family sat down for an interview with Robert Griffin III where viewers got to know the Kniggas a bit more. The former football player made a joke asking if the family has been to Paris, France, referencing Jay-Z and Kanye West's 2011 track "N***as In Paris." In their conversation, RGIII asked how to properly say their last name, and the family stated it's pronounced "Kih-nay-guh" instead of how it sounds phonetically like everyone on social media has been saying.

RGIII understood the pronunciation and said the family should release t-shirts with the slogan "KNIGGA PLEASE," which he felt would do numbers thanks to how people thought the last name was pronounced. Noah's father also revealed that the family hasn't gotten any slack from people based on their last name.