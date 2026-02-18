Texas Mom Says Fake ‘OnlyFans’ Photo of Her Was Shown at High School Game: ‘Ruining My Life'

A Texas mother says a digitally altered image of her shown during a high school basketball game falsely linked her to OnlyFans and led to fights breaking out on campus. The fights took place during a basketball rivalry game at Splendora High School on January 27 after a digital altered image of mother Megan Trahan was reportedly displayed and circulated among students, according to NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. Trahan said the incident started hours earlier when an innocent photo of her and her son, Nakaius Adams, was digitally manipulated by students to make it appear as if she was bending over in front of a Splendora High School coach. “This is just another situation swept under the rug,” Trahan said in an interview with KPRC-TV. Adams, who attends West Fork High School in New Caney ISD, said classmates alerted him at school.

“They're like, ‘Yo, you got to go see this,’” he recalled. “They show me the screenshot of it... our football picture cropped out in front of their coach like she was bending over their coach." That night inside the gym, he saw students holding posters of the altered image. “I just see like five posters of her... Y'all really took the time out y'all's day just to post this, just to make a poster," Adams said. Trahan said she was warned from the stands, recalling, “‘It's some kids... holding up pictures of you over there, bent over.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God!’” By halftime, she said the atmosphere had shifted and alleged racial remarks were directed at her family, recalling, “Take the trash back. You shouldn't have brought the trash here.”

Fights broke out outside the gym by the end of the night, with the Splendora Police Department confirming officers assisted Splendora ISD Police with “multiple disturbances” and then turned the matter over for follow-up. Authorities have not said whether anyone was arrested or cited. The next morning, Trahan said the image spread on social media. “To wake up and find out that I am viral online for an imaginary OnlyFans, that's where it got sticky for me," she said, before adding she does not have an OnlyFans account and that the rumors harmed her reputation and affected her children. “That one prank or whatever y'all allow to happen in y'all's school is ruining my life. I don't want an apology. I want accountability.” Splendora ISD declined an on-camera interview with KPRC-TV and initially cited student privacy laws and an ongoing review. In a later written statement, the district said the incident was “reviewed and addressed in accordance with district policy” and that students who acted inappropriately “received consequences consistent with that policy,” but it did not detail those consequences.