HBCU Basketball

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Kendrick Perkins.
Sports

Kendrick Perkins Appointed Jackson State's First-Ever Men's Basketball GM

The ESPN analyst and 2008 NBA champion will continue his television duties while serving as the HBCU's first general manager.

Mark Elibert28 days ago

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