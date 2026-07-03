Havoc

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3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Havoc and Tupac
Music

Havoc Explains Origin of 2Pac's "Hit 'Em Up" Diss to Mobb Deep

A 'Vibe' article is at the root of everything, the QB legend says.

Trey Alston314 days ago
Two men posing, one in a beanie and sunglasses, the other in a bandana, both wearing necklaces
Pop Culture

Havoc Co-Signs Potential Mobb Deep Biopic Starring 'The Wire' Actors

Tray Chaney, who portrayed Poot Carr in the hit HBO series, has been campaigning for himself and co-star JD Williams.

Brad Callas795 days ago
Music

Havoc Says He Almost Died in a Fight During "Shook Ones Pt. II" Video Shoot

The music video was shot in Havoc and Prodigy's native Queensbridge, which Havoc says gave it a "grimy" and "authentic" feel.

tara mahadevan1050 days ago
Music

Havoc Clarifies Origin of Mobb Deep's “Shook Ones, Pt II” Stove Sample: ‘The Myth Sounds Better Than the Real Story’

The Queensbridge native had been running with the idea that the sample was an actual stove for years.

Mark Elibert1106 days ago
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Cormega 'The Realness II'
Music

Cormega Releases New Album 'The Realness II' f/ Nas, Lloyd Banks, and Havoc

More than 20 years after the release of 'The Realness,' Queensbridge rap legend Cormega returns with the sequel to his 2001 project, 'The Realness II.'

Brad Callas1379 days ago
Currensy and The Alchemist
Music

Currensy and the Alchemist Share New Album 'Continuance' f/ Wiz Khalifa, Boldy James, and More

More than three years since they joined forces on the 'Fetti' EP, Currensy and the Alchemist return with their third full-length collaborative effort.

Brad Callas1610 days ago
Deluxe cover of 'Stop Calling Art Content'
Music

Premiere: Grafh Unleashes Havoc-Featuring "Money Calling" With DJ Shay, Announces 'Stop Calling Art Content' Deluxe

The expanded version of Grafh's 2021 collaborative effort with the late DJ Shay, 'Stop Calling Art Content,' arrives this week with four additional cuts.

Brenton Blanchet1613 days ago
prodigy rapping at summer jam 2017.
Music

Prodigy to Be Honored With Queensbridge Street Being Co-Named 'Prodigy Way'

12th Street and 41st Road in Queensbridge will now officially be named "Prodigy Way" after the legendary Mobb Deep rapper who grew up in the town.

Jordan Rose1674 days ago
Styles P and Havoc new collaborative album 'Wreckage Manner'
Music

Stream Styles P and Havoc's Collaborative Album 'Wreckage Manner'

A few weeks after joining forces as the duo Wreckage Manner, celebrated rap acts Styles P and Havoc have shared their self-titled collaborative album.

Brad Callas1687 days ago
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Styles P and Havoc 'Wreckage Manner' album artwork
Music

Styles P and Havoc Announce Joint Album, Share First Single "Nightmares 2 Dreams"

Styles P and Havoc are joining forces as Wreckage Manner -- the two hip-hop legends are set to release their self-titled collaborative album on December 3.

Brad Callas1701 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Havoc Drops Unreleased Mobb Deep Freestyles on the Anniversary of Prodigy's Death

Mobb Deep takes on two classic Nas tracks: "Thief's Theme" from the 2004 'Street’s Disciple' album, and "Stay Chiseled" from Large Professor's 2002 project '1st Class.'

Joshua Espinoza2949 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

New Mobb Deep Track "Boom Goes the Cannon" Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's Latest 'Hamildrop'

"Boom Goes the Cannon" interpolates elements from the 'Hamilton' track "Right Hand Man," with a posthumous appearance from Prodigy stealing the show.

Joe Price2951 days ago
Mobb Deep
Music

Mobb Deep Is Reportedly Being Sued by Former Management Company for $500,000

Buck 50 Productions claims they were never paid for their services.

Joshua Espinoza3012 days ago

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