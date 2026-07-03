Mayhem

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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
marcuskdowling
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Lady Gaga performs The Mayhem Ball tour for fans in Las Vegas.
Music

Lady Gaga Takes Nasty Fall During Mayhem Ball Tour Stop in Vegas

Lady Gaga was The Victim of an Apparently Slippery Floor at The Venue.

Brad Appleton362 days ago
Lady Gaga Mayhem Album Cover
Music

Lady Gaga's 'MAYHEM' Album - How to Buy on Limited Edition Translucent Ruby Vinyl

Bruno Mars and Gesaffelstein join Mother Monster for her explosive return.

Complex Staff458 days ago
Lady Gaga in a red dress with a ruffled collar, holding a trophy, speaking at an event with colorful lights in the background.
Music

Lady Gaga Sued by Surfboard Brand for Allegedly Stealing 'Mayhem' Logo

The lawsuit comes just as Gaga announced her tour in support of 'Mayhem.'

Joe Price479 days ago
Music

Premiere: Listen to Logam & Mayhem's "We Will" f/ Armanni Reign

A trio of Atlanta-based drum & bass vets link up for this smooth cut from the "RAMiami Drum & Bass 2015" compilation.

Khal4142 days ago
Mayhem
Music

Mayhem - "#FERGUSON"

In what's certain to be a case to instantly be added to history books (and hopefully eventually looked at by all of humanity as a grave unjust act), t

brenttactic4254 days ago
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Mayhem - "Takeoff"

Is it just me, or does it feel like a number of producers who'd just drop unabashed bangers, well, stopped? It just be me. Feels like a vast number of

khrisd4275 days ago
mayhem meet greet sept 13
Music

Win a Free Meal With Mayhem Tomorrow Night in San Diego

If you're not up on it, Mayhem's big on food. The bass music monster has been on his Instagram account making #fatboyswag a proper movement, and for o

khrisd4327 days ago
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Antiserum x Mayhem vs. Gent & Jawns - "WHERE YOU BEEN?"

It probably hasn't been, but it feels like it's been forever since we've had a straight-up trap banger. Well, the four horsemen of the trapocalypse (t

khrisd4512 days ago
mayhem trails
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Rich Homie Quan - "Type of Way (Mayhem Edit)"

Atlanta is a hotbed for the bass music scene, and a huge part of that is the influences that producers like Mayhem, Heroes x Villains, and others rece

khrisd4632 days ago
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mayhem live trails
Music

You Do Realize That Mayhem is Producing as Edgewoode, Right?

Edgewoode is a project that Mayhem has been working on for at least the past year. All of his feels are getting tucked to the side, and emotional bass musics are being released under this alias. He instructed me to snag a folder of tunes as I was playing on his computer before his show at Webster Hall, and this tune was stuck in rotation in my car for weeks afterwards:

nappy4700 days ago
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Mayhem & Antiserum - "Pakistan"

Well aren't you lucky? After being on tour with everyone from Caspa to Clicks & Whistles, Mayhem and Antiserum are back on their free giveaway dean, with the 2 Chainz-sampling "Pakistan" being their first free morsel. Their track record has been solid gold, so you should know what time it is. Proper infectious trap riddims, with an undeniably unforgettable melody paired with a big body beat. No word on when this one will be given away, but you already know you need it. Keep it locked.

khrisd4748 days ago
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Various Artists - "Shell Shock, Vol. 1"

Celebrating one year in the game is Datsik's Firepower Records, who recently released Shell Shock, Vol. 1, a compilation that not only proves that dubstep/bass music isn't dead, but that there's more life than ever within the genre. We're not sure if Datsik knew how much of an impact his imprint would have, but he sure knows how to celebrate the occasion.

khrisd4818 days ago
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Mayhem x 12th Planet - "Murdaaa"

We hit you with 12th Planet & Mayhem's "Whoops!" last week, with the promise of some "Murdaaa" to come, and today we've got that flipside for you. This collaboration is no joke, bringing forth supreme heaters like this to the club. This isn't even "just another trap track;" this has the makings of something special. Feels like a track that's absolutely slaying the club when it drops. You can grab this tomorrow, via SMOG.

khrisd4821 days ago

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