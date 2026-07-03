Haunted Houses

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Former Seattle Seahawk Marshawn Lynch looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lumen Field on December 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Sports

NFL Legend Marshawn Lynch Has a New Role This Spooky Season — And It Might Scare You

Weedmaps just announced a downtown L.A. haunted house that trades ghosts for something scarier: Marshawn Lynch in surround sound.

Maggie Ekberg282 days ago
Adele with wavy blonde hair, wearing a striped blazer, smiling at an event with people in the background.
Music

Adele's Claim That $7 Million House Was 'Haunted' Has Deterred Buyers, Owner Says

The current owner claims he hasn't been able to sell the property due to the singer's comments.

tara mahadevan540 days ago
Music

Cardi B Says Her L.A. Home Is Haunted by Ghost That's Trying to 'F*ck Her'

Cardi B made claims of a ghost in her L.A. mansion earlier this month, on 'Big Boy's Neighborhood.'

tara mahadevan1025 days ago
Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop
Life

Man Who Shot South Carolina Haunted House Performer After Getting Scared Claims He Thought Gun Was Prop

A man shot a performer at the Hollywood Wax Museum Haunted House with a gun he said he thought was a prop after he and his group were scared by the victim.

Jose Martinez1548 days ago
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50 Cent
Music

Gucci Mane Rapping About Jeezy's Friend Pookie Loc Who He Killed Draws Reaction From 50 Cent

50 Cent took to Instagram to react to Gucci Mane yet again name-dropping Jeezy's dead friend in Guwop's new collaboration with Lil Durk, "Rumors."

Jordan Rose1632 days ago
Halloween
Life

Ohio Haunted House Actor Accidentally Stabs 11-Year-Old Boy in Foot

Ohio authorities say the incident took place on Sept. 18 at Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea. The child reportedly refused medical attention.

Joshua Espinoza1757 days ago
Lakeith Stanfield
Pop Culture

LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish in Talks to Join Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Reboot

Disney is gearing up for a new 'Haunted Mansion' film, and LaKeith Stanfield and Tiffany Haddish are reportedly in talks to star in the lead roles.

Joe Price1815 days ago
florence
Music

Florence + the Machine Doesn't Disappoint With New Songs "Moderation" and "Haunted House"

Florence Welch is already back with new music following last year's 'High on Hope.'

Trace William Cowen2731 days ago
Haunted House
Life

Man Stabbed at Haunted House in Apparent Freak Accident

An employee of the attraction has been placed on leave.

Joshua Espinoza2837 days ago
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2 Chainz
Music

2 Chainz Announces Haunted Pink Trap House in Atlanta

2 Chainz has announced he's bringing his Pink Trap House back in time for Halloween in a new incarnation. In other words, he's bringing it back from the dead.

Joe Price2867 days ago
A ghost
Life

Ghost Follows Twitter User From NYC to Montana

The internet-famous ghost known as Dear David appears to have used some travel miles for Christmas.

snuga3117 days ago
Image via WikiCommons
Life

MIT Researchers Made A Nightmare Machine That Uses Artificial Intelligence to Freak Us Out

Researchers at MIT created a "Nightmare Machine" that uses artificial intelligence to tranform normal photos into terrifying nightmares.

MacMcCannTX3546 days ago
Not Available Lead
Life

Christian Haunted House in Chicago Planned to Depict the Tragic Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando

An elementary school in Chicago will no longer host a Christian haunted house that planned to depict the mass shooting at a gay club in Orlando.

MacMcCannTX3546 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Metta World Peace Thinks a Ghost Touched Him Inappropriately at Haunted Hotel

Metta World Peace relays a story about being touched by a ghost at a haunted OKC hotel.

Gavin Evans3546 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon Lose Their Sh*t Inside a Scary AF Haunted House on 'Tonight Show'

Kevin Hart joins Jimmy Fallon for a creepy jaunt through NYC's scariest haunted house, Blood Manor.

Trace William Cowen3563 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Man Sues Haunted House for Reaping His Soul

He hired a lawyer to get it back.

Claire Landsbaum3912 days ago

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