Cardi B Says Her L.A. Home Is Haunted by Ghost That's Trying to 'F*ck Her'

Cardi B thinks her Los Angeles home is haunted and that the ghost has less than honorable intentions.

The Bronx native took to her Instagram Live earlier this week, saying that there’s a ghost in her home and it only shows up in Offset’s absence.

“I start hearing like a fly sound. Bro, I haven’t been able to find the fly,” she said. “Then I start hearing this sound in the hallway. It sounds like somebody’s on the phone. So I told one of the security guards that’s guarding the house outside to come inside.

“Bitch, tell me how the sound is gone! It’s gone out of nowhere. All I’m saying to you is that there’s a fucking ghost or spirit in this fucking house and what I don’t like about it is that the ghost be fucking with me.”