Jason Burke Portrait

Jason Burke

Joined July 2014 | 24 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

Kevin Hart vs. Dave Chappelle: Who’s Winning Comedy

We asked two hilarious writers (who also happen to be big Chappelle and Hart fans), which of these comedic stars actually dominates in the world of comedy?

Jason Burke3923 days ago
Not Available Lead

Things Every Man Needs to Throw a House Party

Check out these necessary party-throwing tips, and your next party is guaranteed to be a banger.

Jason Burke3943 days ago
Not Available Lead

Interview: Damien Lemon Talks Comedy, Treating Business Like a Urinal, and Sweating on Stage

Check out our exclusive interview with talented comedian Damien Lemon—he shares his personal tips of the comedy trade, to his most nerve-racking set yet.

Jason Burke3983 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Definitive Ranking of Beach Sports

From kadima to frisbee, here are the best beach sports.

Jason Burke4077 days ago
Not Available Lead

A Working Man’s Guide to Making the Most of Your Summer Fridays

This is your go-to guide on how to make your Summer Fridays absolutely epic.

Jason Burke4087 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

8 Signs Your House Is Haunted by Ghosts

Knowing whether or not you're home is infested with ghosts is as easy as following these steps.

Jason Burke4171 days ago
Not Available Lead

How to Make This Holiday Party the Best Yet

Grab yourself a handful of cookies and a tall glass of whatever and let us walk you through what it takes to make this your holiday party yet.

Jason Burke4292 days ago
Not Available Lead

How to Make It As a Sketch Comedian

We sat down with the stars of truTV's Friends of the People to find out the secrets to making it as a sketch comedian.

Jason Burke4342 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Ways to Take Your Halloween to the Next Level

Don't be basic this Halloween. Here are some tips to help you take the goulish festivities to the next level.

Jason Burke4343 days ago
Not Available Lead

New Kid in the Class: A Guide to Tasteful Social Media Stalking

Social media stalking is okay, but only when done tastefully.

Jason Burke4389 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Step it Up: How to Take Your Labor Day Weekend to the Next Level

Just because the summer is winding down doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Step your game up this Labor Day weekend and go all-out one last time.

Jason Burke4403 days ago
Not Available Lead

Step It Up: How to Take Your Summer to the Next Level

It's time for you to get a lesson in taking the rest of summer to the next level.

Jason Burke4434 days ago
Not Available Lead

One Idiot's Attempt to Infiltrate New York City's Underground Arcade Scene

New York City has a storied underground video game scene, we try to infiltrate it.

Jason Burke4444 days ago
Not Available Lead

Summer Fridays: 10 Reasons Why Skipping Work Today is a Strong Move

The time has come to embark on the journey that is summer in Corporate America.

Jason Burke4500 days ago
Not Available Lead

The Definitive Ranking of Canned Beers

Here are the beers that deserve a home in your awesome koozie.

Jason Burke4516 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

10 Ways to Sound Even Cooler Than You Are on Twitter

10 Ways to Sound Even Cooler Than You Are on Twitter

Jason Burke4516 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Signs Your Mom is Cooler Than You

If your mom isn't cooler than you, then you're doing it all wrong.

Jason Burke4517 days ago
Not Available Lead

The 10 Best Things About Dating a Sober Person

Having a sober person in your life is a wonderful thing.

Jason Burke4518 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App