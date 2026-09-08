Jason Burke
Latest Stories
Kevin Hart vs. Dave Chappelle: Who’s Winning Comedy
We asked two hilarious writers (who also happen to be big Chappelle and Hart fans), which of these comedic stars actually dominates in the world of comedy?
Things Every Man Needs to Throw a House Party
Check out these necessary party-throwing tips, and your next party is guaranteed to be a banger.
Interview: Damien Lemon Talks Comedy, Treating Business Like a Urinal, and Sweating on Stage
Check out our exclusive interview with talented comedian Damien Lemon—he shares his personal tips of the comedy trade, to his most nerve-racking set yet.
A Definitive Ranking of Beach Sports
From kadima to frisbee, here are the best beach sports.
A Working Man’s Guide to Making the Most of Your Summer Fridays
This is your go-to guide on how to make your Summer Fridays absolutely epic.
8 Signs Your House Is Haunted by Ghosts
Knowing whether or not you're home is infested with ghosts is as easy as following these steps.
How to Make This Holiday Party the Best Yet
Grab yourself a handful of cookies and a tall glass of whatever and let us walk you through what it takes to make this your holiday party yet.
How to Make It As a Sketch Comedian
We sat down with the stars of truTV's Friends of the People to find out the secrets to making it as a sketch comedian.
10 Ways to Take Your Halloween to the Next Level
Don't be basic this Halloween. Here are some tips to help you take the goulish festivities to the next level.
New Kid in the Class: A Guide to Tasteful Social Media Stalking
Social media stalking is okay, but only when done tastefully.
Step it Up: How to Take Your Labor Day Weekend to the Next Level
Just because the summer is winding down doesn't mean the fun has to stop. Step your game up this Labor Day weekend and go all-out one last time.
Step It Up: How to Take Your Summer to the Next Level
It's time for you to get a lesson in taking the rest of summer to the next level.
One Idiot's Attempt to Infiltrate New York City's Underground Arcade Scene
New York City has a storied underground video game scene, we try to infiltrate it.
Summer Fridays: 10 Reasons Why Skipping Work Today is a Strong Move
The time has come to embark on the journey that is summer in Corporate America.
The Definitive Ranking of Canned Beers
Here are the beers that deserve a home in your awesome koozie.
10 Ways to Sound Even Cooler Than You Are on Twitter
10 Ways to Sound Even Cooler Than You Are on Twitter
10 Signs Your Mom is Cooler Than You
If your mom isn't cooler than you, then you're doing it all wrong.
The 10 Best Things About Dating a Sober Person
Having a sober person in your life is a wonderful thing.