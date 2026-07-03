Featured
There is no limit of LGBTQ+ small businesses to support in Canada this Pride Month. Here are 10 of our favourite queer-owned shops, bars, restos, and more.Sydney Brasil
During his show at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, singer and actor Harry Styles helped a young fan come out to their mother.Joe Price
Boosie Badazz’s obsession with talking about Lil Nas X continued this week, as the Baton Rogue rapper took to Twitter to deliver a hateful, homophobic rant.Brad Callas
Daniel Craig stopped by the 'Lunch with Bruce' podcast on SiriusXM, as part of his massive press tour for his latest and last turn as James Bond,Joe Price