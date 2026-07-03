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Music

Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo and Wife of 14 Years File for Divorce After He Comes Out as Gay

The couple filed jointly after Shomo publicly discussed his sexuality and Fleur described supporting him while mourning the end of their marriage.

Helen Storms2 days ago
DDG attends the Off-White 10x10 Paris celebration at FVTVR 34 Quai d'Austerlitz on June 23, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend

"If you a n***a watching 'Love Island' by yourself, you might be bisexual," he said.

Joe Price10 days ago
Young M.A, wearing a blue cap and denim jacket, sits at a microphone in a recording studio.
Music

Young M.A Clarifies Comments About Dating Straight Women: ‘I Don’t Look at Labels'

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains why the comments she made during her 'Club Shay Shay' interview were misunderstood.

Alex Ocho16 days ago
Two images side by side: on the left, Lil' Cease in a black outfit and hat; on the right, The Notorious B.I.G. in a hat and coat.
Music

Lil' Cease Refutes Claims Notorious B.I.G. Had 'Gay' Lyrics: ‘You’re Not Slandering My N***a’

The Junior M.A.F.I.A. veteran was asked how he feels about critics calling Biggie's lyrics "suspect."

Alex Ocho18 days ago
Johnny Knoxville with short white hair and sunglasses holds a rainbow fan and flag, outdoors with trees in the background.
Pop Culture

'Jackass' Is Indeed 'Really Gay,' Per Johnny Knoxville: 'We're Thrilled by It'

'Jackass: Best and Last' is in theaters now.

Trace William Cowen18 days ago
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Split image of two performers on stage. Left: August Alsina in red pants and hat, tattoos, sunglasses. Right: Young Thug in white shirt, holding a mic.
Music

August Alsina on Young Thug’s Past Comments About Men Who ‘Turn Gay': 'That's Stupid'

The singer called out Thug for remarks he made during a 2025 podcast episode.

Alex Ocho23 days ago
Oprah Winfrey in a peach suit and Gayle King in a cream dress, both smiling at an event.
Pop Culture

Gayle King Says She Urged Oprah to Debunk Rumors That They Were ‘Secretly Gay'

The 'CBS Mornings' host recalls asking Oprah to address the long-running speculation about their friendship.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Pete Davidson in a suit with a floral tie sits on a couch, smiling, with warm lighting in the background.
Pop Culture

Pete Davidson Recalls Grandfather Catching Him Watching Gay Adult Video: ‘It Was Horrible'

The comedian recalled accidentally finding the video and how his grandfather reacted moments later.

Alex Ocho66 days ago
Two women side by side: Cara Delevingne with a sleek updo and black dress, and Rosalía with curly hair in a red dress, waving.
Pop Culture

Cara Delevingne Confesses to Rosalía That Straight Women Used to Be Her 'Weakness'

During a recent show in London, Rosalía brought out Cara Delevingne to confess.

Joe Price70 days ago
Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Dead at 28
Pop Culture

Adult Film Star Seth Peterson Found Dead at 28 in Los Angeles Home

Known off-screen as Adam Aguirre, the rising gay adult performer leaves behind a grieving fiancé, stunned fans, and a community searching for answers.

Bernadette Giacomazzo116 days ago
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Ben Marshall and Harry Styles kissing on stage with a band in the background, during an episode of "Saturday Night Live"
Music

Harry Styles Kisses ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member as He Jokes About Queerbaiting Claims

The host locked lips with Ben Marshall during his monologue while promoting his new album, 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.'

Alex Ocho124 days ago
Rosalía.
Music

Rosalía Jokingly Says Quality She Values Most in a Man Is 'That He’s Gay'

The Spanish pop star previously dated 'Euphoria' actress Hunter Schafer and was once engaged to Puerto Rican singer Rauw Alejandro.

Alex Ocho135 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Blames Mardi Gras Confrontation on Gay Men Touching Him

“Big gay people are scary to me."

Trey Alston139 days ago
Olivia Colman Says She Calls Herself a 'Gay Man' to Her Husband
Pop Culture

Olivia Colman Says She Calls Herself a 'Gay Man' to Her Husband

'I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female,' she said in a new interview.

Bernadette Giacomazzo155 days ago
Rep. Andy Ogles in a suit with glasses and a red tie on the left, and Bad Bunny performing with a headset mic at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on the right.
Music

Republican Congressman Calls for Investigation Into Bad Bunny’s ‘Smut’ Halftime Performance

Tennessee representative Andy Ogles has claimed that Bad Bunny's performance depicted "gay sex acts."

Joe Price157 days ago
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Young Thug arrives at 2025 GQ Men Of The Year.
Music

Young Thug Says ‘Ninja’ by ‘This Gay Rapper Named Young Thug’ Is His ‘Gay Anthem’

The 'UY Scuti' artist is promoting his music by any means necessary.

Jose Martinez239 days ago
Khalid
Music

Khalid Says Being Outed as Gay Was ‘Annoying as F*ck’

“I wanted to defend myself, but then I thought, ‘What am I defending myself for or against?’”

Trey Alston251 days ago

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