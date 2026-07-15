Beartooth’s Caleb Shomo and Wife of 14 Years File for Divorce After He Comes Out as Gay

Caleb and Fleur’s split comes after Caleb got open and honest with the world about his journey of coming to terms with his sexuality. In a post shared to Instagram on May 23, he described himself as a “proudly gay man” and went on to discuss the challenges of reaching a point at which he could be accepting of his true identity.

Court records show that the Beartooth frontman and his wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court earlier this week. The former couple, who share no children, have been married since 2012, well before he reached the stardom that he has now.

Caleb Shomo and his wife, Fleur Shomo, have filed to end their 14-year marriage nearly two months after Caleb publicly came out as gay.

“This is something I’ve been unpacking and recoking with in my life for quite some time now. It’s been difficult to navigate the feelings surrounding the subject and figure out what to do with this fact,” he wrote.

Caleb spoke of struggling with past self-hatred, depression, and his religious upbringing, all of which have played a role in his albums. He also spoke of turning to alcohol use to try to cope with these things.

“To those who have shown me love, empowerment through living life freely and openly in my presence, supporting the queer community, or simply telling me you love me, whoever I am, I am forever in your debt, and I hope you know what you mean to me,” he continued.

As for Fleur, while she was admittedly “hurt” and “disoriented” by her estranged husband’s announcement, she has remained committed to “love and support” him as they go their separate ways.

Prior to forming the rock band Beartooth, Caleb was a part of the band Attack Attack!. Some of the songs he is best known for include Riptide, Disease, and In Between.