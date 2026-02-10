Republican Congressman Calls for Investigation Into Bad Bunny’s ‘Smut’ Halftime Performance

Republican Tennessee representative William Andrew Ogles IV, a staunch supporter of the Trump administration, has called for an investigation into Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which he called “pure smut.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Rep. Ogles announced that he penned a letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee requesting an inquiry into the show. “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” he wrote. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

He also alleged that the lyrics of his performance “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.” He described the lyrical content and dancing in the show as “flagrant, indecent acts” that are “illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

“I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” he continued. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”