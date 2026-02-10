Music

Republican Congressman Calls for Investigation Into Bad Bunny’s ‘Smut’ Halftime Performance

Tennessee representative Andy Ogles has claimed that Bad Bunny's performance depicted "gay sex acts."

Rep. Andy Ogles in a suit with glasses and a red tie on the left, and Bad Bunny performing with a headset mic at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on the right.
Heather Diehl and Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

Republican Tennessee representative William Andrew Ogles IV, a staunch supporter of the Trump administration, has called for an investigation into Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, which he called “pure smut.”

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Rep. Ogles announced that he penned a letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee requesting an inquiry into the show. “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show was pure smut, brazenly aired on national television for every American family to witness,” he wrote. “Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air.”

He also alleged that the lyrics of his performance “openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities.” He described the lyrical content and dancing in the show as “flagrant, indecent acts” that are “illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

“I am requesting that the Energy and Commerce Committee launch a formal congressional inquiry into the National Football League and NBC immediately for their prior knowledge, deliberate approval, and facilitation of this indecent broadcast,” he continued. “American culture will not be mocked or corrupted without consequence.”

The Grammy Award-winning Puerto Rican artist has sparked a lot of extreme reactions with his electrifying performance, although the majority of responses have been overwhelmingly positive. While some Republicans and MAGA figures have accused Bad Bunny and the NFL of disrespecting America with the performance, the artist used the show as a platform to celebrate Latin American culture and promote unity, highlighting that diversity is a strength of America, not a weakness.

“The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” a billboard read at the end of the performance, as Bad Bunny held a football that read, “Together, we are America.”

Donald Trump, unsurprisingly, was not a fan of Bad Bunny’s message of positivity. In a post shared on Truth Social, he called the show “absolutely terrible” and suggested it was one of the worst in the NFL’s history.

“It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” Trump wrote. “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day—including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!

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