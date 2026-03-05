Rosalía Jokingly Says Quality She Values Most in a Man Is 'That He’s Gay'

Rosalía has given a pretty hilarious take after being asked what it is she looks for when it comes to a man. The Spanish singer sat down with Argentine author Mariana Enríquez in Buenos Aires for a new Spotify interview, which was shared on Tuesday (March 3). Around the 5:43 mark in the video linked here, Enríquez asked the pop star: "What is the quality you like most in men?" "That he's gay," Rosalía replied. The two laughed, and Enríquez responded: "Well, that makes two of us."

Rosalía further reflected on attraction, taking gender out of the equation, adding: "It is kind of funny that they separate the two [men and women] … Because the first thing that would come to mind is like, what is the quality that stands out the most for you, or that catches your attention, of any person." When she turned the question back to Enríquez and asked what she likes in a woman, the author answered: "Sense of humour." The Motomami singer previously dated Euphoria star Hunter Schafer for several months in 2019 and was later engaged to Puerto Rican star Rauw Alejandro before their split in July 2023. In a 2024 interview with GQ, Schafer said she still has "beautiful friendships with people that I was once romantically involved with," and explained that Rosalía is "family no matter what." Rosalía will join Schafer in season three of Euphoria. The new season premieres on April 12 on HBO.