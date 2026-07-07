DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend

DDG doesn’t think it’s very straight for a guy to willingly watch Love Island on their own.
During a stream on Sunday (July 5), DDG suggested that it was “gay” to watch Love Island without a girlfriend.
“I haven't watched Love Island,” he said, presumably referring to the current Season 8 of Love Island USA. “You know why? Because I ain't got nobody to watch it with, and I think it's gay to watch Love Island by yourself. If you're a n***a and you're watching Love Island solo, you might be bisexual.”
He continued to explain his take, suggesting that the series is borderline softcore pornography.
“That shit like damn near soft [porn], and you just sitting in that bitch watching motherfuckers kiss,” he told his viewers, as seen in the clip below. “You just sitting in that bitch watching motherfuckers kiss each other. It's a little bisexual, you feel me? You might as well go on Twitter.”
The rapper and streamer may currently be single (if his “no one to watch it with” comment is to be believed), but he was previously in a relationship with Halle Bailey, with whom he shares a son. They separated and had a messy custody battle, but were able to reach a resolution last fall. Several months afterwards, he was rumored to be in a relationship with influencer India Love, but she shot down that speculation and clarified they were only “good friends.”
Last year, DDG launched his own dating series, Are You My Ball? It’s unclear how he feels about men watching that series without their girlfriend present, however.