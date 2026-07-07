DDG Claims It's 'Gay' For a Guy to Watch 'Love Island' Without Their Girlfriend

DDG doesn’t think it’s very straight for a guy to willingly watch Love Island on their own.

During a stream on Sunday (July 5), DDG suggested that it was “gay” to watch Love Island without a girlfriend.

“I haven't watched Love Island,” he said, presumably referring to the current Season 8 of Love Island USA. “You know why? Because I ain't got nobody to watch it with, and I think it's gay to watch Love Island by yourself. If you're a n***a and you're watching Love Island solo, you might be bisexual.”

He continued to explain his take, suggesting that the series is borderline softcore pornography.

“That shit like damn near soft [porn], and you just sitting in that bitch watching motherfuckers kiss,” he told his viewers, as seen in the clip below. “You just sitting in that bitch watching motherfuckers kiss each other. It's a little bisexual, you feel me? You might as well go on Twitter.”