Olivia Colman Says She Calls Herself a 'Gay Man' to Her Husband

Olivia Colman has built a career out of stepping into complicated lives, but her latest role hits especially close to home. In Jimpa, directed by Sophie Hyde, Colman plays Hannah, a mother navigating tense and tender conversations between her nonbinary child and her openly gay father. The film follows three generations in Amsterdam as old-school queer activism meets a younger generation’s language around gender identity.

While promoting the film, Colman spoke candidly about her own relationship to gender and why the story resonated with her beyond the script. “I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female,” Colman said to Them in a new interview. “I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man.” According to Colman, that shorthand has long helped her explain how she sees herself. Her husband’s response? “Yeah, I get that,” she shared, adding that the dynamic in their marriage doesn’t hinge on traditional expectations. “We take turns to be the ‘strong one,’ or the one who needs a little bit of gentleness. I believe everyone has all of it in them.” Colman stopped short of attaching labels to herself, but she acknowledged feeling outside rigid definitions. “Throughout my whole life, I’ve had arguments with people where I’ve always felt sort of nonbinary. Don’t make that a big sort of title!” she said, laughing. “I’ve always felt like that.”