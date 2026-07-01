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Young M.A Clarifies Comments About Dating Straight Women: ‘I Don’t Look at Labels'

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains why the comments she made during her 'Club Shay Shay' interview were misunderstood.

Young M.A, wearing a blue cap and denim jacket, sits at a microphone in a recording studio.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Young M.A is clearing the air about her viral comments on dating straight women.

During her latest interview with Nessa from Hot 97, the rapper addressed the reaction to her Club Shay Shay appearance by explaining that the conversation was misunderstood and that people created their own narratives based on a short clip of the interview.

“It's not really nothing to explain because I stand on that,” said the 34-year-old “OOOUUU” rapper near the 38-minute mark in the video linked here. “Like, it's really my life. It's really what I experience."

M.A explained that people interpreted her comments as meaning she only wanted to date straight women, but said that was not her point.

“I didn't necessarily mean ‘straight’ like, ‘I only prefer straight women. I don't care about nothing else.’ Nah, these are just women I always just come across,” she said. “I love women. If she's beautiful and she's attractive and we got a vibe and I like your vibe, then I'mma lock in. I don’t know if you gay or straight. You know what I mean? I don't look at labels cuz I don't label myself.”

The discussion stemmed from M.A's May 2026 appearance on Club Shay Shay, where she told host Shannon Sharpe that many women she dated were straight.

After Sharpe asked if she "flipped them," M.A rejected that framing, saying, “I wouldn't say flip. See, a lot of people get that misconstrued. Women that I end up dating don't mean they [are] just gay—no. They still like men, they just attracted to me and that's it. After me they move back on to men, that's it."

Sharpe then tried to clarify further by asking, "So it's not a situation they need to be gay or they need to be straight, or X Y and Z?"

"Nah. I prefer straight," M.A replied.

Elsewhere in her Hot 97 interview, M.A said she does not pursue women simply because they are attractive or popular.

“I got to know you have some type of attraction for me before I even take any type of initiative," she admitted. “I just got to have that intuition first. Other than that, I'm not pressed. I'm not nobody body. No female can come to the internet and be like ‘Look, Young M.A be on me.’ Never ever.”

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