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Ian McKellen Says ‘Star Wars’ Icon Alec Guinness Urged Him to Withdraw From LGBTQ+ Activism
McKellen recalls a private lunch where the original Obi-Wan actor tried to steer him away from Stonewall and LGBTQ+ activism.
Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder Addresses His Sexuality After Viral Online Speculation
The Crumbl Cookies co-founder took to Instagram to address the speculation.
Madonna, 66, Celebrates Pride Month With Sexy Photoshoot
The pop music icon takes to social media to celebrate Pride Month with a dramatic share that’s a huge departure from her usual look.
Jennifer Lawrence Roasts Mike Pence for Stance on Conversion Therapy: ‘I Know You Think It Worked on You’
Lawrence was in attendance at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City to honor singer Orville Peck.
Senate Passes Bill Seeking to Protect Same-Sex Marriage
Democrats successfully passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday, after garnering support from 12 Republican members. The bill now heads to the House.
California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Offices Over Gender Definitions
A California man was arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly made anti-LGBTQ threats made against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Issues Apology to LGBTQ Employees for Silence Over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill
Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued a statement to employees this week in which he apologized for his silence over Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' Bill.
Teachers in Michigan School District Forced to Remove Pride Flags From Classroom Following Inquiry
Teachers in a Michigan school district are voicing frustration with the school district after hearing that pride flags are being taken out of classrooms.
Florida Couple Fined for Displaying Gay Pride Flag in Front Yard
A South Florida couple was forced to pay a $50 daily fine by a homeowner's association for displaying a small gay pride flag in the front yard of their home.
Trump Administration Reverses LGBTQ Healthcare Protections
The move came two weeks into Pride Month and on the four-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Lil Nas X Responds to Skeptical Coming-Out Questions From Kevin Hart on ‘The Shop’
X speaks definitively when interrupted multiple times by Hart and others.
Taylor Swift Backs Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act: 'I Reject the President's Stance'
The singer-songwriter has urged Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act, which protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination.
Brunei Enacts Anti-LGBT Law That Makes Gay Sex Punishable With Death by Stoning
The country of Brunei enacts several laws that include gay sex to be viewed as a crime punishable by death.
Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' Trailer
Tackling themes of homophobia, the movie is based on the story of a character played by Moretz named Cameron Post who is sent to a gay conversion therapy camp by her religious family after she's caught having sex with the prom queen.
Teacher Claims He was Fired After Coming Out as Bisexual in Support of His LGBTQ Students
Last spring, a middle school chorus teacher in Kentucky lost his job just a month after coming out as bisexual on Instagram.
Kesha, Bob Dylan, and More Flip Classic Love Songs for Same-Sex Weddings
“If we view music as something that brings people together, shouldn’t these popular songs be open to everyone?”