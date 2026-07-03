Gay Rights

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

'Star Wars' Legend Sir Alec Guinness Told Ian McKellen That It Was 'Unseemly' to Rally for Gay Rights
Pop Culture

Ian McKellen Says ‘Star Wars’ Icon Alec Guinness Urged Him to Withdraw From LGBTQ+ Activism

McKellen recalls a private lunch where the original Obi-Wan actor tried to steer him away from Stonewall and LGBTQ+ activism.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Hands resting on a table beside stacked pink Crumbl Cookies boxes.
Life

Crumbl Cookies Co-Founder Addresses His Sexuality After Viral Online Speculation

The Crumbl Cookies co-founder took to Instagram to address the speculation.

Brad Appleton325 days ago
Madonna at the 2025 Met Gala
Music

Madonna, 66, Celebrates Pride Month With Sexy Photoshoot

The pop music icon takes to social media to celebrate Pride Month with a dramatic share that’s a huge departure from her usual look.

Abby Tegnelia396 days ago
Split image: left, woman in black V-neck gown on the red carpet; right, man in suit at a news desk
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lawrence Roasts Mike Pence for Stance on Conversion Therapy: ‘I Know You Think It Worked on You’

Lawrence was in attendance at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City to honor singer Orville Peck.

Alex Ocho796 days ago
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives for a press conference
Life

Senate Passes Bill Seeking to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

Democrats successfully passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Wednesday, after garnering support from 12 Republican members. The bill now heads to the House.

Joshua Espinoza1339 days ago
Advertisement
Merriam-Webster's collegiate dictionary
Life

California Man Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Merriam-Webster Offices Over Gender Definitions

A California man was arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly made anti-LGBTQ threats made against dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster.

Brad Callas1545 days ago
Bob Chapek at Disneyland in 2021
Pop Culture

Disney CEO Bob Chapek Issues Apology to LGBTQ Employees for Silence Over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Disney CEO Bob Chapek issued a statement to employees this week in which he apologized for his silence over Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' Bill.

Brad Callas1588 days ago
Gay Pride flags during Pride Parade 20201
Life

Teachers in Michigan School District Forced to Remove Pride Flags From Classroom Following Inquiry

Teachers in a Michigan school district are voicing frustration with the school district after hearing that pride flags are being taken out of classrooms.

Brad Callas1694 days ago
Gay Pride Flag
Life

Florida Couple Fined for Displaying Gay Pride Flag in Front Yard

A South Florida couple was forced to pay a $50 daily fine by a homeowner's association for displaying a small gay pride flag in the front yard of their home.

Brad Callas1853 days ago
LGBTQ+ Flag
Life

Trump Administration Reverses LGBTQ Healthcare Protections

The move came two weeks into Pride Month and on the four-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Joshua Espinoza2226 days ago
Advertisement
x
Music

Lil Nas X Responds to Skeptical Coming-Out Questions From Kevin Hart on ‘The Shop’

X speaks definitively when interrupted multiple times by Hart and others.

Trace William Cowen2508 days ago
Taylor Swift
Music

Taylor Swift Backs Pro-LGBTQ Equality Act: 'I Reject the President's Stance'

The singer-songwriter has urged Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander to support the Equality Act, which protects the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

Joshua Espinoza2603 days ago
lgbtq flag protest
Life

Brunei Enacts Anti-LGBT Law That Makes Gay Sex Punishable With Death by Stoning

The country of Brunei enacts several laws that include gay sex to be viewed as a crime punishable by death.

Kyle Shokeye2662 days ago
chloe grace moretz getty laurent viteur
Pop Culture

Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' Trailer

Tackling themes of homophobia, the movie is based on the story of a character played by Moretz named Cameron Post who is sent to a gay conversion therapy camp by her religious family after she's caught having sex with the prom queen. 

Eric Skelton2929 days ago
Advertisement
'Manifa' in Krakow, Poland
Life

Teacher Claims He was Fired After Coming Out as Bisexual in Support of His LGBTQ Students

Last spring, a middle school chorus teacher in Kentucky lost his job just a month after coming out as bisexual on Instagram.

Katherine Barner2988 days ago
Kesha
Music

Kesha, Bob Dylan, and More Flip Classic Love Songs for Same-Sex Weddings

“If we view music as something that brings people together, shouldn’t these popular songs be open to everyone?”

juliarp3025 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App