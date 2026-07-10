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Future Bares All as He Returns With 10th Studio Album, 'The Real Me' — Listen Here

The Atlanta rapper is back feeding the streets with his first full length project in four years.

Future.
Erin Chang/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

Future's back, and he's dropped off his 10th album, The Real Me — listen to it below.

Arriving on Friday (July 10), just two days after he took to Instagram to share the cover art and track list, the new LP is the Atlanta rapper's first solo studio album since 2022's I Never Liked You.

Spearheaded by lead single "Radio," the 22-track project is released via Epic Records and can be streamed below.

Despite this being his first official studio release in four years, Future has been busy on the music front. Besides teaming up with Metro Boomin in 2024 for their two joint projects, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, as well as the release of Mixtape Pluto that same year, he also appeared on Drake's record-setting Iceman album alongside Molly Santana, on the track "Ran To Atlanta."

Check out the track list for The Real Me below:

1. "Fukk A Interview"

2. "One Two"

3. "No Misery"

4. "California Girls"

5. "Tank Top Pluto"

6. "Weight Up"

7. "Konnichiwa"

8. "Trench Coat"

9. "Snow In Skyami"

10. "Build A Bitch"

11. "Radio"

12. "2018"

13. "Money Over Everything"

14. "Off The Hinge"

15. "If I Could"

16. "Big Moment"

17. "Cast A Spell"

18. "Kick"

19. "Hollywood"

20. "Feeling I Give"

21, "Alice"

22. "Eye To Eye"

Earlier this month, Future teamed up with Tyla to kick of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a performance at the sporting event's US Opening Ceremony.

Rocking a red and white glittery Varsity jacket, Pluto and the South African singer delivered an energetic rendition of "Game Time," a song featured on the official 2026 FIFA World Cup album.

The June 12 performance also included performances from Lisa, Anitta, and Rema, who collaborated on their World Cup track "Goals."

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