Future Bares All as He Returns With 10th Studio Album, 'The Real Me' — Listen Here

Future's back, and he's dropped off his 10th album, The Real Me — listen to it below.

Arriving on Friday (July 10), just two days after he took to Instagram to share the cover art and track list, the new LP is the Atlanta rapper's first solo studio album since 2022's I Never Liked You.

Spearheaded by lead single "Radio," the 22-track project is released via Epic Records and can be streamed below.