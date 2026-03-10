Travis Scott, SZA, and Future Unable to Dismiss Lawsuit Over "Telekinesis"

The copyright infringement lawsuit against Travis Scott, Future and SZA over their 2023 collaboration “Telekinesis” will proceed.

Last July, the artists, along with producer BoogzDaBeast, asked for the suit, filed by gospel vocalist Victory Boyd, to be dismissed. On Monday (March 9), Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil decided against them (for the most part), and ruled the case will continue.

Boyd alleged that elements of “Telekinesis” were lifted from her 2019 song “Like the Way It Sounds,” which was written four years before Scott released his collaboration with SZA and Future on Utopia.

Boyd claimed that “Like the Way It Sounds” began life when Kanye West (who, to the judge’s mild surprise, is not a part of the lawsuit) gave her “some chords and melodies that he liked” and asked her to write music. Later, she says West played the demo for Travis Scott, who subsequently created “Telekinesis.”

Although Boyd was given an eight percent writing credit and named as co-songwriter of “Telekinesis,” the singer claims that she did not give permission to Scott, SZA, and Future to use portions of her song.