Funk

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Questlove Reveals What Earth, Wind, & Fire's 'September' is Really All About
Pop Culture

Questlove Reveals the Real Meaning Behind Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘September’

On 'The Tonight Show,' Questlove shares the emotional family story behind the '21st night of September' while promoting his new Earth, Wind & Fire documentary for HBO and HBO Max.

Bernadette Giacomazzo56 days ago
Funk Legend George Clinton Suing for $1.1M in Back Royalties
Music

George Clinton Sues Universal Over $1.1M Frozen Funk Royalties

The Parliament-Funkadelic icon says Universal froze royalties tied to everything from P-Funk classics to Red Hot Chili Peppers credits. Here’s why he’s fighting back.

Bernadette Giacomazzo60 days ago
Chaka Khan Reflects on Turbulent Life While Celebrating New Autobiographical Musical
Music

Chaka Khan Turns Turbulent Life Into 'I’m Every Woman' Musical

From South Side struggle to 11-time Grammy icon, the Queen of Funk finally puts every secret, setback, and breakthrough onstage in a raw new musical.

Bernadette Giacomazzo126 days ago
Carl Carlton, 'She's a Bad Mamma Jamma' Singer, Dead at 72
Music

Carl Carlton, ‘She’s a Bad Mamma Jamma’ Singer, Dead at 73

Carlton's son confirmed his father's passing on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo214 days ago
Gladys Knight Refutes Son's 'Elder Abuse' Claims, Says She's 'Happy & Healthy'
Pop Culture

Gladys Knight Refutes Son's 'Elder Abuse' Claims, Says She's 'Happy & Healthy'

“I’m sorry that my health and performances have been misrepresented," she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo332 days ago
Advertisement
Former NJ Home of Kool & The Gang Founder Listed for 525% More Than Previous Sale
Pop Culture

Former NJ Home of Kool & The Gang Founder Listed for 525% More Than Previous Sale

Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas died in his sleep in 2021. He was 70 years old.

Bernadette Giacomazzo339 days ago
Unspecified: Sly and the Family Stone appearing on the ABC tv series ''In Concert'.
Music

Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone Passes Away At 82

Sly Stone, pioneering funk musician and Sly and the Family Stone frontman, has died.

Jaelani Turner-Williams403 days ago
Man wearing headphones and a colorful scarf, performing on stage with a microphone, under bright stage lights.
Music

Roy Ayers, Godfather of Neo-Soul, Dead at 84

His cause of death is unclear.

Andrew W499 days ago
Music

Premiere: Jordan Mackampa Feels Like The Man Of The Moment On Funk-Heavy “BLACCJACK THE MAC”

The fourth track to be heard from his upcoming new album, ‘Welcome Home, Kid!’.

James Keith911 days ago
Music

Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65

Fiddler is credited with introducing J Dilla to Q-Tip in 1994.

tara mahadevan942 days ago
Advertisement
Youtube video of "interlock" by Notfortheo
Music

Toronto Trio Notfortheo Release New Single "Interlock"

Toronto trio Notfortheo released their latest single “Interlock” today, a song blurring the lines between rap, indie rock, and psychedelia with a trippy video.

Louis Pavlakos1355 days ago
Rose Noir (credit: Diane Sagnier)
Music

Premiere: Multidisciplinary Producer Rose Noir Shares Slick Cosmic Funk Instrumental “Modele V”

Heavily inspired by the cosmic, head-expanding jazz, funk, and soul of the 1970s, it feels like Isaac Hayes or David Axelrod could jump out at any moment.

James Keith1359 days ago
Ron Isley of The Isley Brothers and Beyonce
Music

Beyoncé and Ronald Isley Share New Collab "Make Me Say It Again, Girl"

The Isley Brothers icon has teamed up with Beyoncé for the duet “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” a remake of the track of the same name from 1975.

Joe Price1436 days ago
Nicki Minaj's new single cover art
Music

Listen to Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Super Freaky Girl” Sampling Rick James

Ahead of her performance at the VMAs later this month, Nicki Minaj returns with her new single "Super Freaky Girl" sampling a Rick James classic.

Brad Callas1436 days ago
rayowa
Music

Premiere: Rayowa Share Bright And Breezy Funk Jam “Remember”

A mix of R&amp;B, pop, funk and disco that’s won them the support of Nile Rodgers, it’s bright and airy music purpose-built for warm summer nights.

James Keith1436 days ago
Advertisement
Calvin Harris ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ album
Music

Calvin Harris Shares 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Album f/ Lil Durk, Young Thug, Pusha T, Jorja Smith, and More

Calvin Harris has dropped off his stacked new album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,' boasting features from Normani, Lil Durk, Pharrell, Swae Lee, and many more.

Abel Shifferaw1443 days ago
Iconic funk singer Betty Davis has died at 77
Music

Singer Betty Davis, ‘Queen of Funk,’ Has Died at 77

Betty Davis, the iconic funk singer and who was once married to jazz pioneer Miles Davis, has died at the age of 77, with a close friend citing natural causes.

Brad Callas1619 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App