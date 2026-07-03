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Jane Inc., moniker of Toronto musician Carlyn Bezic, spoke to Complex Canada about her new album, the building of her live persona, and time.Sydney Brasil
Drawing inspiration from Prince and Janelle Monae, Exmiranda's debut album 'Funk Break' showcases a blend of upbeat hip-hop and funky soul music.Natalie Harmsen
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak explained why they've decided to push back the release of their debut Silk Sonic album until 2022 in a new interview.Jordan Rose
The Toronto hip-hop vet is getting back into the man he used to be.Alex Nino Gheciu