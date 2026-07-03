Funk Flex

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Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Aria Hughes

Latest Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Funk Master Flex attends The Hot 97 Winter Jam 2023 Announcement on November 07, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Charlamagne tha God speaks onstage during The New York Times Well Festival 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on May 07, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Funk Flex Calls Charlamagne Jay-Z’s 'Groupie,' Says He Was ‘All Over His Gumbo’

Flex claimed that 'The Breakfast Club' host is ‘riding another man's machine.’

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Funk Flex wearing headphones and a yellow beanie speaks into a microphone. Next to them is a blue t-shirt with yellow text.
Style

And After That Turns Funk Flex's Legendary "Otis" Rant Into Knicks Finals Streetwear

Streetwear label And After That drops Knicks-themed tees built around one of NYC radio's most famous moments.

Mark Elibert34 days ago

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