Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.Aria Hughes
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The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.Complex Staff
The best new music this week includes new songs from Lil Yachty, Tee Grizzley, Young Thug, DaBaby, Cordae, Funk Flex, CJ, Fivio Foreign, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Funk Flex is brutally honest about everything he's seen in rap. Inviting us into his home, he tells stories about Biggie, Jay-Z, radio payola, and more.Jessica Mckinney