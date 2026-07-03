Dam Funk

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Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk "Moonlight" music video
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Dâm-Funk Drop "Moonlight" Video From 'Two4Two' Project

Following the release of his 'Two4Two' project, LNDN DRGS rapper Jay Worthy has unveiled the video for his Dâm-Funk collaboration "Moonlight," premiering here.

Joe Price1684 days ago
mac miller
Music

Mac Miller Gets an Assist From Thundercat, Syd, and Snoop Dogg on New Song "What's the Use?"

Mac Miller grabs Pomo, Dâm-Funk, Snoop Dogg, and Syd for the latest 'Swimming' cut titled "What's the Use." The new album, Mac's first since 2016's 'Divine Feminine,' is out Aug. 3.

Trace William Cowen2917 days ago
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Music

Download the Friends of Friends x Vans "What’s Good Los Angeles" EP

In a partnership between the Friends of Friends label and Vans OTW comes the What's Good Los Angeles EP. Clocking in at just five tracks, it punches f

walmerc4301 days ago
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Music

Snoop Dogg & Dam-Funk - "Do My Thang (TEKLIFE Remix)"

So last night we made sure you know the basics of Chicago footwork dancing, and today three of the biggest names in that scene (DJ Rashad, DJ Spinn, a

khrisd4470 days ago
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Music

Watch Snoopzilla & Dam-Funk "Hit Da Pavement" in New Music Video

They're riding around and gettin' it.

edwinortiz4603 days ago
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Music

Watch Snoopzilla and Dam Funk's Performance of "Faden Away" and Snoop's Fantastic Interview on "Conan"

Snoop has some gifts for Conan, and at least one of them is some funk.

krame014603 days ago
Music

Stream Snoopzilla & Dam-Funk's "7 Days Of Funk" Collaborative Album

One week after the 20-year anniversary of "Doggystyle," Snoop Dogg introduces the world fully to a new persona.

Dharmic X4612 days ago
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Music

Video: Dām-Funk "I Don't Wanna Be A Star!"

Dam shuns celebrity.

Sam Weiss5055 days ago
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Music

Listen: Dam-Funk "17 Days (Prince Cover)"

Off Dam's newly released maxi-single.

Andrew Martin5073 days ago
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Music

Listen: Dam-Funk "Just A 'D-F' Thang"

Some smooth boogie-funk for your Saturday night.

Andrew Martin5250 days ago
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Music

5 Live Shows To See This Weekend: SXSW Edition

From Duck Down's hip-hop extravaganza to Village Voice's party with the xx, there's a showcase for everyone in Austin.

Complex5965 days ago

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