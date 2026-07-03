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(L-R) Mike Epps and Ice Cube.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube and Mike Epps Confirm 'Last Friday' Is Officially in the Works

The long-awaited film starts shooting later this year, and Cube thinks Chris Tucker will join the cast to reprise his role as Smokey.

Trey Alston62 days ago
'Friday' Actor Clifton Powell Says He Didn't Know How to Love Until He Was in His 60s
Pop Culture

‘Friday’ Actor Clifton Powell Says He Didn’t Learn How to Love Until His 60s

Clifton Powell, best known for ‘Friday,’ said he learned how to love at 69 during a roundtable on accountability, growth, and relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo150 days ago
Vinyl records of the "Friday" soundtrack featuring Ice Cube on the cover, with a fiery red and orange color scheme.
Music

'Friday' Soundtrack on Red Orange Haze Vinyl: How to Buy

The cult classic's 30th anniversary edition is available now on limited edition colored vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff225 days ago
Two men are talking in a radio studio with "The Breakfast Club" signage. One wears a beanie and the other a hat and glasses.
Pop Culture

Mike Epps Confirms 'Last Friday,' Asks Chris Tucker to 'Come on Back'

Epps revealed that some "OGs" would costar in 'Last Friday,' along with DC Young Fly.

Jaelani Turner-Williams500 days ago
Ice Cube at a Los Angeles Dodgers game, wearing a blue Dodgers jacket and cap, smiling and pointing.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Outlines Rejected ‘Friday 4’ Script: ‘I Know What It Needs to Be’

Earlier this year, the rapper announced that the fourth 'Friday' is in the works.

Joe Price594 days ago
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Robert Griffin III during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022
Sports

Robert Griffin III Reacts to ESPN Firing Him With Classic ‘Friday’ Clip: ‘How Do You Get Fired on Your Day Off?'

The former ESPN host appears to habe a sense of humor about the unfortunate news.

Joe Price700 days ago
Ice Cube performs on stage, wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a black jersey with the number 21
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Says 'Last Friday' Is in Development at Warner Bros.: 'Finally Got Some Traction'

Cube has been teasing a fourth installment in the 'Friday' franchise since 2019.

Brad Callas755 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: TOBi, Rowjay, Naduh

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1113 days ago
Chris Tucker in an interview with GQ on his most iconic roles
Pop Culture

Chris Tucker Reflects on 'Friday' Co-Stars Who Have Since Died

While breaking down some of his roles for 'GQ,' Chris Tucker reflected on the actors from the iconic comedy 'Friday'​​​​​​​ who have since passed.

Joe Price1191 days ago
Ice Cube
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Calls on Warner Bros. to 'Do the Right Thing' With 'Friday' Rights

Ice Cube continues to fight Warner Bros. over the rights to the iconic Friday film franchise, but he hasn’t given up on making another sequel.

Brad Callas1292 days ago
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Ice Cube on Mike Tysons 'Hotboxin'
Music

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Needs to Give Him Control of 'Friday' Franchise

The West Coast rapper addressed the years-long dispute during an appearance on Mike Tyson's 'Hotboxin' podcast: 'Warner Brothers is weird right now.'

Joshua Espinoza1322 days ago
Screenshot from Ice Cube's appearance on 'Drink Champs.'
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Turned Down Two 'Friday' Fourth Movie Scripts

Ice Cube opened up about the alleged roadblocks put up by Warner Bros. in his pursuit of getting a fourth installment in the 'Friday' franchise off the ground.

Jose Martinez1380 days ago
Angela Means is pictured in an interview setting
Pop Culture

Angela Means Recalls ‘Friday’ Character Felicia and How Fans Still Say ‘Bye You Dirty B*tch’

In a new interview, Angela Means looks back on the experience of bringing Felicia to life, including her decision to write an entire bio on the character.

Trace William Cowen1428 days ago
dc youngfly in new friday chris tucker
Pop Culture

DC Young Fly Says Chris Tucker Told Him He'd Return for Another 'Friday' Film if Fly Played His Son

DC Young Fly said that Chris Tucker told him that he'd return to the 'Friday' franchise if the comedian signed on to play his character's son.

Jordan Rose1542 days ago
Rapper Ice Cube performs at the Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum.
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Falls for False Claim Druski and Vince Staples Are Starring in 'Friday' Prequel, Calls Casting 'Blasphemy'

Ice Cube responded to a fake claim on Twitter that a 'Friday' reboot was in the works and that Vince Staples and Druski would be starring in it.

Jordan Rose1578 days ago
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Anthony Johnson on the set of 'Friday'
Pop Culture

‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly five months after the death of 'Friday' star Anthony Johnson, an autopsy report has revealed the actor and comedian's cause of death.

Brad Callas1619 days ago
Kendrick Lamar is pictured writing
Music

Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige Star in Trailer for Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show

The new trailer, titled "The Call," is helmed by 'Straight Outta Compton' director F. Gary Gray and sees this year's performers taking a cinematic journey.

Trace William Cowen1639 days ago
ice cube
Pop Culture

Ice Cube Responds to Faizon Love Saying He Didn’t Do ‘Friday’ Sequel Because He Wasn’t Offered Enough Money

Ice Cube took to Twitter to refute the claim former 'Friday' actor Faizon Love made saying that he wasn't paid adequately for his role in the movie.

Jordan Rose1660 days ago

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